GENEVA (AP) — The two biggest events in world sports are coming to America. And if President-elect Donald Trump is not thinking about them yet, organizers of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics certainly are.

The World Cup and the Summer Games are rare globally shared cultural moments with potential for unifying people. But there are questions around issues like granting visas and providing security that will cross Trump's desk.

And that requires diplomacy.

Soccer body FIFA seems in a better place to resume warm relations with Trump from his first administration compared to the International Olympic Committee based on public reactions this week and previous interactions.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino used his Instagram account to congratulate Trump even before the Electoral College win early Wednesday. There has been a public silence from the IOC, though it follows a more formal protocol code.

IOC President Thomas Bach made one visit to the White House in June 2017 that is part of Olympic lore for how badly it went.

“Pray for our world,” Bach was heard to say on a cellphone call later that day in Washington D.C.

This summer, at a campaign rally, Trump falsely labeled two female Olympic champion boxers as men and pledged to “ keep men out of women’s sports.” It's the type of issue that could arise from the Trump administration despite top-tier Olympic sports track and field, swimming and cycling already excluding from women's competitions any athletes who went through male puberty.

FIFA, meanwhile, seems to have an open line of communication with Trump to talk through potential challenges such as Iran's probable qualification to the men's World Cup and the political implications it may bring.

Trump called Infantino “ my great friend ” at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2020.

Infantino also recently moved to Miami, just 70 miles south of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The tradition for the head of state of a host nation is to present the trophy at the World Cup final and formally open the Summer Games.

Ceremonial duties for Trump at the World Cup — which the US is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada — and LA Olympics — held after Bach leaves office — in moments watched by hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, are in some ways the easy bit.

“My personal view would be that Trump has a very astute appreciation of being on the world stage,” Michael Payne, an IOC insider since the 1984 LA Summer Games as a marketing executive and consultant, told The Associated Press.

“The challenge will be the year counting down to the events — how that doesn’t compromise the agenda of everybody turning up,” Payne said in a telephone interview.

Asking for and getting permission from the IOC and FIFA to host their sprawling, multi-billion dollar events requires federal government guarantees on security and letting athletes, team officials and fans enter the country.

Trump’s first administration was involved in the bid campaigns — won in 2017 by LA and in 2018 by U.S. soccer officials bidding jointly with Canada and Mexico — and likely was made aware that FIFA, the IOC and fans see the events as belonging to everyone.

“The World Cup and the Olympics, I was responsible for getting both of them, actually,” Trump told Bill Belichick this month on the Let's Go podcast.

During those campaigns, when both American bid teams faced questions about a backlash by global voters against Trump’s rhetoric, U.S. soccer and Olympic bid officials noted he wasn’t expected to be in office when the sports events opened.

Even Trump, in a meeting with Infantino at the White House in August 2018, didn’t factor in the possibility of losing the 2020 election, which opened the door for him to run again four years later and return to office in time for the 2026 World Cup.