Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday's 16-game slate, according to several services where fans attempt the all-but impossible task of predicting every March Madness game correctly — or, barring that, win their office pools.

ESPN's tracker listed 25,802 perfect brackets remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the final game of the day, Texas Tech's win over UNC-Wilmington.

The NCAA said 0.0938% of more than 34 million brackets were still perfect.

The numbers were similar at CBS Sports, where 0.09% of brackets were unblemished following the first day of action.

Yahoo Sports said 99.9% of its brackets had fallen short of perfection after 11th-seeded Drake beat No. 6 seed Missouri.