Federal prosecutors told family members Tuesday they will not bring charges in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene, closing the books on a lengthy FBI investigation into the white troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene on a roadside and allegations of an attempted cover-up by the Louisiana State Police.

The U.S. Justice Department informed Greene's family of the decision as officials were also preparing to release findings from a broader civil rights investigation that found a pattern of state troopers using excessive force, according to two officials familiar with the inquiry. The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they could not publicly discuss details ahead of an announcement expected later in the week.

That “pattern-or-practice” inquiry, launched in 2022, followed an Associated Press investigation that found Greene’s arrest was among at least a dozen cases in which state troopers and their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct in the agency. In one case, a white trooper pummeled a Black man 18 times with a flashlight following a traffic stop, leaving him with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head.

The AP's reporting also turned up state police violence against white suspects, including one beaten beyond recognition. Troopers shared the man's photograph in jeering text messages, saying he “shouldn’t have resisted” and joking that his injuries had been caused by a fall following his 2019 arrest.

Federal prosecutors opened grand jury investigations into some of the cases but closed most of them without charges. In the Greene case, they wavered for years on whether to indict the troopers captured on graphic body-camera video swarming his vehicle following a high-speed chase outside Monroe, Louisiana.

The body-camera footage, withheld by officials for two years but published by AP in 2021, showed troopers swarming Greene even as he appeared to raise his hands, plead for mercy and wail, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!” Troopers repeatedly jolted Greene with stun guns before he could even get out of the car, with one of them wrestling him to the ground, putting him in a chokehold and punching him in the face. Another called him a “stupid motherf---—.”

They then ordered a shackled Greene to remain face down on the ground, a prone restraint that experts said could have dangerously restricted Greene’s breathing.