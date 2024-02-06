SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge ordered the Port of Oakland to stop using San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport as its airport’s new name while a lawsuit by the city of San Francisco is ongoing.

San Francisco sued in April over what it says is a trademark violation and asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction, arguing that the airport's new name is confusing people who want to fly to the San Francisco International Airport and violates copyright infringement.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson on Tuesday issued an order agreeing with the copyright violation argument, saying San Francisco spent millions to develop its brand. The judge also ordered Oakland's airport to remove any signs with the new name.