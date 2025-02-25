All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk's direction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The turmoil that enveloped the federal workforce over the last few days is unlikely to cease anytime soon as the U.S. government's human resources agency considers how to fulfill

CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press
Elon Musk gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Elon Musk gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alina Habba, counselor to the President, speaks with reporters the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alina Habba, counselor to the President, speaks with reporters the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk policies Feb. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)
A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk policies Feb. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management as she speaks during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a memorandum from the Office of Personnel Management as she speaks during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The turmoil that enveloped the federal workforce over the last few days is unlikely to cease anytime soon as the U.S. government's human resources agency considers how to fulfill Elon Musk ’s demands.

The Office of Personnel Management told agency leaders Monday that their employees did not have to comply with a Musk-inspired edict for workers to report their recent accomplishments or risk getting fired. But later that evening, OPM sent out another memo suggesting that there could be similar requests going forward — and workers might be sanctioned for noncompliance.

“Agencies should consider whether the expectation for employees to submit activity and/or accomplishment bullets should be integrated into the agency’s Weekly Activity Report,” wrote acting director Charles Ezell. He added that “agencies should consider any appropriate actions regarding employees who fail to respond to activity/accomplishment requests.”

OPM originally sent employees an email over the weekend with the subject line “what did you do last week?” Recipients were asked to respond with “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that more than 1 million employees had responded, which would be less than half of the estimated 2.4 million people in the federal workforce, according to U.S. statistics. She said the idea for the request came from Musk, who used similar management tactics at his own companies, and she said that the administration was "working as one unified team.”

Federal workers faced conflicting directions on whether to respond. One employee, who requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation, was told to expect guidance that the request was optional. But when that never came, the employee sent in bullet points to avoid possible repercussions.

Musk continued to press the issue on X, his social media platform, and criticized people in the administration that stood in his way.

“The email request was utterly trivial, as the standard for passing the test was to type some words and press send!” he wrote. “Yet so many failed even that inane test, urged on in some cases by their managers.”

He also approvingly shared the news that unemployment numbers were rising in Washington, saying “the DC swamp is actually draining.”

The billionaire entrepreneur, who serves as President Donald Trump 's most powerful adviser, also suggested that he's being held back from even more dramatic reductions in government spending.

“I will do whatever I can," he wrote in response to calls for deeper cuts. “There are limitations place(d) upon me.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Musk is facing a growing backlash that has extended from outraged Democrats to skeptical Republicans who fear political fallout in their own districts.

About half of Americans say it’s “a bad thing” that Trump has given Musk a prominent role in his administration, according to CNN polling from last week. Only a third saw it as “a good thing.”

Another survey by The Washington Post and Ipsos found that Americans are divided on whether Musk is mainly cutting wasteful spending or necessary programs, with about a third following into each camp. Another quarter said they're not sure.

Rep. Lisa McClain, a Michigan Republican, said Tuesday that her party was only delivering what voters asked for in the last election.

“We got our marching orders. We listened to the American people," she said. "And told us they wanted change. And buckle up, because that’s exactly what we’re giving them.”

Alina Habba, a former member of Trump's personal legal team who now serves as a counselor in the White House, told reporters that the government workforce needed to get on board with the president's goals.

“If you’re not on an America First agenda, you’re not here,” she said.

Habba also suggested that employees could face more demands to explain their jobs.

“If you struggle to do that for a week, there’s no excuse for that," she said. "You can have an extra day to answer that, but you better be able to answer that.”

Leavitt, the White House press secretary, is one of three administration officials who face a lawsuit from The Associated Press on first- and fifth-amendment grounds. The AP says the three are punishing the news agency for editorial decisions they oppose. The White House says the AP is not following an executive order to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

_____

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Linley Sanders in Washington contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets cover T...
WorldFeb. 25
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with T...
WorldFeb. 25
Medics say 6 babies have died from the cold in Gaza as displ...
WorldFeb. 25
Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
WorldFeb. 25
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
WorldFeb. 25
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
WorldFeb. 25
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction and death sentence
WorldFeb. 25
Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction and death sentence
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France after his arrest in Romania
WorldFeb. 25
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France after his arrest in Romania
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
WorldFeb. 25
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies
WorldFeb. 25
The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
WorldFeb. 25
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy