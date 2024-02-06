NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed the director overseeing New York City's office for asylum seekers, the latest sign of escalating federal scrutiny of Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

Molly Schaeffer, who leads the city's Office of Asylum Seeker Operations, received the information sharing request from federal authorities Friday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the subpoena.

It was not immediately clear what information federal authorities were seeking or whether the subpoena related to multiple ongoing federal law enforcement investigations swirling around Adams, a first-term Democrat and former police captain.

Schaeffer directed questions to the mayor's deputy mayor for communications, Fabien Levy, who declined to comment on the investigation. “We expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry,” Levy wrote in a text message. “Molly Schaeffer is an integral part of our team and works hard every day to deliver for New Yorkers.”

Schaeffer has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Federal prosecutors often issue subpoenas in a hunt for evidence and potential witnesses, not necessarily because they believe the recipient has committed a crime.

Emailed inquiries to the U.S. attorney's offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn were not returned.