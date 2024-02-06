All sections
WorldDecember 6, 2024

Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in the U.S.

A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok in a few short months, handing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for is survival in the U.S.

HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press
A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse where the hush-money trial of Donald Trump was underway on April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
FILE - A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse where the hush-money trial of Donald Trump was underway on April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A neon TikTok logo hangs in the lobby of the TikTok office building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A neon TikTok logo hangs in the lobby of the TikTok office building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Devotees of TikTok gather at the Capitol in Washington, as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell, on March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Devotees of TikTok gather at the Capitol in Washington, as the House passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell, on March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok in a few short months, handing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for is survival in the U.S.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the law, which requires TikTok to break ties with its China-based parent company ByteDance or be banned by mid-January, is constitutional, rebuffing TikTok’s challenge that the statute ran afoul of the First Amendment and unfairly targeted the platform.

