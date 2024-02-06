NEW YORK (AP) — A video released Friday shows the moment federal immigration agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate student whose detention has sparked fierce protest across the country.

The clip begins with at least three immigration agents confronting Khalil in the lobby of his apartment building near the Columbia campus Saturday night. The agents inform him that he is “going to be under arrest," then repeatedly order him to “turn around” and “stop resisting.”

“There’s no need for this,” Khalil replies calmly as they place him in handcuffs. “I’m going with you. No worries.”

As his wife, Noor Abdalla, cries out in protest, asking in Arabic: “My love, how can I call you?” Khalil assures her that he will be fine and instructs her to call his attorney, who was representing him in a student disciplinary case.

Abdalla, an American citizen who is eight months pregnant, then asks the immigration agents to identify themselves. “We don’t give our names,” one replies, as Khalil is hustled out of the frame.

The video was released by Khalil’s attorneys the same day the Justice Department announced that it was investigating whether the university concealed “illegal aliens” on its campus.

In a statement accompanying the video, Abdalla described the interaction as “the most terrifying moment of my life.” She said the arrest happened as the couple were returning home from an Iftar celebration to their Manhattan apartment, which is owned by Columbia University.

“This felt like a kidnapping because it was: Officers in plainclothes — who refused to show us a warrant, speak with our attorney, or even tell us their names — forced my husband into an unmarked car and took him away from me,” she continued. “They threatened to take me too, even though we were calm and fully cooperating.”

The arrest of Khalil, a lawful U.S. resident with no criminal history, has sent shockwaves through Columbia University, triggering fear among international students and widespread condemnation from free speech groups, who accuse the Trump administration of seeking to criminalize political dissent.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has warned that the attempted deportation will be the “first of many” brought against those who joined protests against Israel’s military action in Gaza. He has accused the demonstrators of being “pro-Hamas,” referring to the militant group that controls Gaza and attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier Friday, federal officials announced that they had arrested another woman tied to the protests outside Columbia University and revoked the visa of a Columbia University doctoral student, who self-deported earlier this week.