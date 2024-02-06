JERUSALEM (AP) — In the Shuafat refugee camp, a hardscrabble district in east Jerusalem surrounded by a concrete wall, cars inched their way toward an Israeli checkpoint.

Intense security makes venturing out of the camp exasperating. But 42-year-old Areej Taha didn't need to leave for medical treatment Monday. She had her toothache treated and picked up her insulin shots at a U.N.-run neighborhood clinic a block from where her kids were finishing their day at a U.N.-run school.

In the absence of municipal services, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, is the main provider of decent free healthcare and education to residents of Shuafat camp. If UNRWA left, Taha said, “I don’t want to have to think about what we would do.”

But those services and everything from garbage pickup to water-system maintenance may begin disappearing after a pair of Israeli laws come into effect Thursday banning UNRWA from operating on Israeli territory and prohibiting Israeli officials from any contact with the agency.

The most immediate impact will be in east Jerusalem, which Israel annexed in a move not recognized by most of the world. UNRWA's headquarters there faces immediate shutdown. The bans passed by the Israeli legislature in October also threaten UNRWA's operations across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where it is the lifeline for some 2 million Palestinians, most of whome are homeless from the 15-month Israel-Hamas war.

Israel has long criticized UNRWA, contending it perpetuates Palestinians' refugee status. The campaign against the agency has intensified from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wing politicians since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. Israeli claims that around a dozen of UNRWA’s 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in the attack and that many others support or sympathize with Hamas.

The agency denies knowingly aiding armed groups and says it acts quickly to purge any suspected militants among its staff.

Palestinian parents are flabbergasted

How the legislation will be implemented and whether UNRWA operations will have to halt was unclear Wednesday, hours before the laws go into effect. Even UNRWA officials said they didn’t know what will happen.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer flatly said Wednesday that UNRWA will be banned from operating in Israel “in 48 hours."

Leeron Iflah, deputy director-general of Israel’s Jerusalem Affairs Office, told The Associated Press that "starting next week, all the kids in UNRWA schools will get placed in all kinds of schools in east Jerusalem.”

But an Israeli government official with knowledge of the law’s details said there was no intention to physically shut institutions, only that it will become harder for the agency to operate without coordinating with Israeli authorities. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

A total shutdown would end primary healthcare for up to 80,000 Palestinians in east Jerusalem through some two dozen medical centers, UNRWA officials say. It would also halt education and vocational training for up to 1,000 kids in the middle of a school year.

“Now he’s supposed to leave school? Go where? How? He just started liking school,” said municipal worker Karim Hawash, looking over at his 13-year-old son who was kicking a soccer ball against the wall in Shuafat camp. “Already the schools here are so overcrowded.”

There are no municipal schools inside the camp, meaning kids who leave UNRWA schools would have to make their way in and out daily through the Israeli checkpoints to still-unknown destinations.

Beginning of the end?

The immediate effect on UNRWA's work in the West Bank or Gaza Strip is unknown but aid workers say the crackdown threatens UNRWA's role as the backbone of humanitarian logistics in the region.

Shutting down the headquarters "will impact everything that we are able to do,” Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA’s senior communications manager, said from the east Jerusalem compound.