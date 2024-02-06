All sections
WorldSeptember 21, 2024

FBI agents have boarded vessel managed by company whose other cargo ship collapsed Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal agents have boarded a vessel managed by the same company as a cargo ship that caused

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - The cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
FILE - The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal agents have boarded a vessel managed by the same company as a cargo ship that caused the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse, the FBI has confirmed.

In statements Saturday, spokespeople for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland confirmed that authorities have boarded the Maersk Saltoro. The ship is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division and Coast Guard Investigative Services are present aboard the Maersk Saltoro conducting court authorized law enforcement activity,” statements from both the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities did not offer further specifics.

In a lawsuit Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department has alleged that Dali owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and manager Synergy Marine Group, both of Singapore, recklessly cut corners and ignored known electrical problems on the vessel that had a power outage moments before it crashed into a support column on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

The Justice Department is seeking to recover more than $100 million the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city’s port.

Darrell Wilson, a Grace Ocean spokesperson, confirmed that the FBI and Coast Guard boarded the Maersk Saltoro in the Port of Baltimore on Saturday morning.

Wilson has previously said the owner and manager “look forward to our day in court to set the record straight” about the Justice Department's lawsuit.

