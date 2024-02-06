All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

FBI acting director says in email that he's retiring from bureau

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Abbate, who as the FBI's longtime deputy director had been expected to replace Director Christopher Wray on an acting basis, is retiring from the bureau, according to an email he sent to senior executives and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a farewell ceremony for Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a farewell ceremony for Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Department of Justice, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Abbate, who as the FBI's longtime deputy director had been expected to replace Director Christopher Wray on an acting basis, is retiring from the bureau, according to an email he sent to senior executives and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It's unclear who will run the FBI as confirmation proceedings are underway for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the director, Kash Patel.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump kicks off Inauguration Day pageantry with morning church service
WorldJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump kicks off Inauguration Day pageantry with morning church service
Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama
WorldJan. 20
Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama
Do US adults support Trump's agenda? Here's what an AP-NORC poll shows
WorldJan. 20
Do US adults support Trump's agenda? Here's what an AP-NORC poll shows
Teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbings at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England
WorldJan. 20
Teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbings at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England
Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
WorldJan. 20
Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
Billionaires' wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says as the elites prepare for another Davos
WorldJan. 20
Billionaires' wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says as the elites prepare for another Davos
Middle East latest: Released Israeli hostage says she has 'returned to life'
WorldJan. 20
Middle East latest: Released Israeli hostage says she has 'returned to life'
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immigrants 'a disgrace'
WorldJan. 20
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immigrants 'a disgrace'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy