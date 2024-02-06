NEW YORK (AP) — Fay Vincent, who became an unexpected baseball commissioner in 1989 following the death of A. Bartlett Giamatti and then was forced out three years later by owners intent on a labor confrontation with players, has died. He was 86.

Vincent had undergone radiation and chemotherapy for bladder cancer and developed complications that included bleeding, said his wife, Christina. He asked that treatment be stopped and died Saturday at a hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

“Mr. Vincent served the game during a time of many challenges, and he remained proud of his association with our national pastime throughout his life,” current commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

A lawyer who became a movie studio executive at the behest of a college friend, Vincent had been retired for three decades and lived in New Canaan, Connecticut, and Vero Beach.

During his three-year tenure as commissioner, Vincent had a string of what he called “three-cigar days,” angering owners by becoming the first management official to admit the collusion among teams against free agents following the 1985, ‘86 and ’87 seasons. He suspended the Yankees’ George Steinbrenner, divided expansion fees among both leagues, attempted to force National League realignment and negotiated a settlement that ended a 1990 spring training lockout.

“I had the conviction that being commissioner was a public trust. I tried to do what I thought was best for the game and the public who cared so much about it,” Vincent said in a 2023 interview with The Associated Press. “I had mixed results. Sometimes I’m pleased with what I did. The tragedy of baseball is the single biggest thing I left undone was to build a decent relationship between the owners and the players. I thought somebody would take over after me and get that done. If I died tomorrow, that would be the big regret, is that the players and the owners still have to make some commitment to each other to be partners and to build the game.”

Born May 29, 1938, Vincent was a securities lawyer when he was hired in 1978 as president and chief executive officer of Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. by Herbert Allen Jr., who had known him their time as undergraduates at Williams College.

Vincent remained a corporate executive for a decade, then had been with a law firm for only a few months when he was asked to become deputy commissioner by Giamatti, a friend since they met during a party at Princeton in the 1970s.

Giamatti, the former Yale president, was NL president from June 1986 until succeeding Peter Ueberroth as commissioner in April 1989. Giamatti tasked Vincent with supervising the gambling investigation of career hits leader Pete Rose, and Vincent hired lawyer John M. Dowd to lead a probe that led to Rose agreeing to a lifetime ban that August.

Giamatti died of a heart attack that Sept. 1, and Vincent was elected commissioner by owners 12 days later and given a 4 1/2-year term.

Vincent’s first World Series in charge was interrupted by the Loma Prieta earthquake, which struck a half-hour before Game 3 was to start at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park. Vincent was praised for a 10-day delay before the series resumed.

“It is becoming very clear to us in Major League Baseball that our concerns, our issue, is a rather modest one,” he said then.

His first full season as commissioner began after a 32-day spring training lockout. The deal he reached angered owners seeking greater management gains, a group led by Bud Selig of the Milwaukee Brewers and Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox.

In July 1990, Vincent signed an agreement with George Steinbrenner under which the New York Yankees principal owner resigned as managing general partner because of his dealings with a $40,000 payment to a gambler, Howard Spira, to find embarrassing information about outfielder Dave Winfield. Vincent later reinstated Steinbrenner as of 1993.

The following June, Vincent ruled the American League was to receive $42 million of the $190 million in expansion fees due for the National League adding Colorado and Miami in 1993. He also ordered both leagues to supply players equally for the expansion draft and that any future expansion money be divided equally among all clubs.

In July 1992 he ordered NL realignment for the following year, moving the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals to the West Division in 1993, and the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds to the East. The Cubs obtained an injunction in federal court, and the plan was dropped after Vincent’s departure.

By mid-August, Selig and Reinsdorf gained enough support to cause AL president Bobby Brown and NL head Bill White to call a special meeting aimed at ousting Vincent. Owners approved a resolution of no confidence in an 18-9 vote on Sept. 3. After a weekend of thought at his home on Cape Cod, Vincent quit four days later, on Labor Day.

“The commissioner has to look out for the fans, and the owners don’t want to hear me speak that idea," Vincent said.