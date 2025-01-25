FRESNO, Texas (AP) — The only moment TiAnna Yeldell has to herself is when she’s sleeping, and that doesn’t happen much.

The 44-year-old single mom of three works 80-hour weeks to provide for her children, ages 8, 14, and 18. During the day, she is a driver for Pizza Hut, where she earns $9.50 an hour before tips. At night, she cleans trains for Houston’s Metro system, where she earns about $17 an hour.

The times that she pulls both shifts, Yeldell sleeps for just two to three hours before getting her kids up and ready for school. Then she does it all over again.

Yeldell is among the millions of fast food workers across the U.S. scraping to get by. About two-thirds of them are women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many are supporting their families on minimum wages set at the federal government's floor of $7.25 an hour. Fast food workers are disproportionately Hispanic, making up 24.6% of the industry's workforce compared with 18.8% of the overall workforce. And more than half of all U.S. fast food workers are 20 or older, “contrary to the myth of it being a teenage job that they just do for pocket money,” said Tsedeye Gebreselassie, an attorney for nonprofit advocacy organization National Employment Law Project.

President Donald Trump, who manned the fry station at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania while on the campaign trail last year, has acknowledged that the federal minimum wage is “very low” and that he would consider raising it, but that doing so would be “complicated.”

Meanwhile, a growing number of states have pushed to increase their minimum wage in the face of record-high inflation in recent years. Voters in Alaska approved a ballot initiative in November that will raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour from $11.73 an hour by 2027. Missouri voters likewise approved a minimum wage hike to $15 from $12.30 an hour by 2026. And California — which has one of the highest costs of living in the country — in April raised wages for fast food workers specifically, to $20 an hour from $16 an hour.

By the end of this year, 23 states and 65 cities and counties will raise their minimum wage floors, according to a December 2024 National Employment Law Project report that combed through legislation across the country.

But not Texas, where Yeldell and her family live. It is one of 20 states at the $7.25 federal minimum wage floor and that rate hasn't budged since 2009. Democratic lawmakers in Texas have repeatedly proposed legislation to raise the minimum wage in the state to no avail. Preemption laws, which exist in Texas and many other states, block cities and counties from adopting their own minimum wage laws, presenting another barrier.

Today, a living wage for one adult raising three children in the Houston metro area is $57.65 an hour, according to MIT’s Living Wage Calculator. For Yeldell, it's not possible to get by on her fast food job alone, which is why she must work a second job.

Still wearing her visor and gray “No One Out Pizzas The Hut” shirt, she slumps sideways after a recent work shift, resting an elbow on the folding table surrounded by four folding chairs where the family eats. The living room furniture is sparse but the home is tidy. A yellow mop bucket sits near the entryway, and a small vacuum rests against the closet door. She only takes a moment to rest before changing into Looney Tunes sweatpants and a yellow T-shirt, scooping fajitas onto plates for the kids' dinner, and packing up the leftovers. Then the teens disappear into their bedrooms, and her Minecraft pajama-clad youngest curls up next to her on the couch, playing a game on a bright red console.

“I don’t want to work two jobs -- I’m really tired. But I have to, because the jobs don’t pay enough,” Yeldell said. “I would not be able to provide a roof over my kids’ head … They come first, I come second.”

The Associated Press reached out to Pizza Hut, as well as its parent company, Yum Brands, for comment on wages for fast food workers but did not hear back.

Wages are just one of many issues fast food workers face. Unpredictable hours, limited access to paid sick leave, and challenging customer interactions all shape their experiences, said Daniel Schneider, co-director and co-founder of the Shift Project, a joint Harvard and University of California, San Francisco project researching the conditions of service sector work.

Wage theft and other law violations are also common in the industry, added labor scholar David Madland, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

“The fast food industry is notorious for low pay and poor working conditions," Madland said. "It’s seen as the almost the sort of typical throwaway job that policy has cared very little about."

Yeldell’s Pizza Hut deliveries sometimes go until 11 p.m. She carries a knife in her pocket, as well as a flashlight, to keep her safe.

Despite the challenges, Yeldell maintains a positive outlook about her job, which she started about a year and a half ago as a delivery driver and has since learned to do “pretty much everything” at her Fresno, Texas store, including making pizzas, prepping ingredients, and running the register.