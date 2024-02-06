All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 9, 2025

Farming tech is on display at CES as companies showcase their green innovations and initiatives

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Russell Maichel started growing almonds, walnuts and pistachios in the 1980s, he didn't own a cellphone. Now, a fully autonomous tractor drives through his expansive orchard, spraying pesticides and fertilizer to protect the trees that have for decades filled him with an immense sense of pride.

RIO YAMAT, Associated Press
The Articulated Dump Truck is on display at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The Articulated Dump Truck is on display at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A convention goer exits a John Deere 9RX Tractor at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A convention goer exits a John Deere 9RX Tractor at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People view a demonstration of the KATR robot designed to work in agriculture and construction at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People view a demonstration of the KATR robot designed to work in agriculture and construction at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People view a demonstration of the KATR robot designed to work in agriculture and construction at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People view a demonstration of the KATR robot designed to work in agriculture and construction at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The KATR robot with Smart Plant Imager designed to work in agriculture and construction is on display at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The KATR robot with Smart Plant Imager designed to work in agriculture and construction is on display at the Kubota booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People visit the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People visit the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Articulated Dump Truck is on display at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
The Articulated Dump Truck is on display at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People view an autonomous lawn mower at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People view an autonomous lawn mower at the John Deere booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Igino Cafiero, director of high value crop autonomy at John Deere, speaks during a John Deere news conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Igino Cafiero, director of high value crop autonomy at John Deere, speaks during a John Deere news conference ahead of the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Russell Maichel started growing almonds, walnuts and pistachios in the 1980s, he didn't own a cellphone. Now, a fully autonomous tractor drives through his expansive orchard, spraying pesticides and fertilizer to protect the trees that have for decades filled him with an immense sense of pride.

“The sustainability of doing things perfectly the first time makes a lot of sense,” the first-generation farmer told The Associated Press at CES 2025, where John Deere unveiled a fleet of fully autonomous heavy equipment, including the tractor Maichel has been testing on his northern California farm.

Sustainability is a key theme this year at the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas. From Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt announcing their commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040 to Wisconsin-based OshKosh Corporation showing off its electric fire engines and garbage trucks, companies big and small are showcasing their green innovations and initiatives.

“We absolutely need more climate-smart technologies,” said Jacqueline Heard, CEO and co-founder of Enko Chem, which researches climate tech solutions in agriculture — an industry Heard says is “under a lot of pressure right now.”

That much is clear on the CES show floor, where farming is on full display and company leaders are highlighting the impacts of climate change and labor shortages on farmers.

Not far from John Deere's booth where autonomous tractors and dump trucks are towering over conference attendees, Kubota, another equipment manufacturing company, is showcasing its AI technology that detects diseases in crops and sprays where pests have been identified.

Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation, said AI is the future of farming, especially with “summers getting longer and storms getting stronger.”

Stucke himself grew up on a potato farm in Ohio. Each night after dinner, his father would scour the field for bugs and then send Stucke out to spray the crops with insecticides.

“We sprayed the whole field, but we might've only needed to spray a part of the field or a plant,” he said. “Take that analogy into vineyards, orchards and so forth, you don’t have to spray everything.”

This is known as “precision agriculture,” Heard said. “It allows farmers to really optimize their land."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The idea, Heard said, is that farmers can expand the lifespan and improve the quality of their crops while using fewer chemicals, like pesticides and fertilizer.

“It's good for the environment. It's good for farmers," she said.

Heard said she wouldn't be surprised if AI can one day help farmers map out their land, showing them the different soil types and what kinds of crops would grow best there.

“It could be that with climate change, they should move to a crop that's much more adapted to this new world," she said.

Back at the John Deere booth, Maichel, a tree nut farmer, said he's hopeful that advancements in AI will help him better manage the unpredictability of farming. Each year on his orchard is different from the last.

“There’s no sliding scale, per se, that we have to deal with as far as climate change goes,” he said. “We really bend to the climate that we’re dealt with. It’s not something I can predict. It’s really something we have to adapt to every growing season.”

If someone had told him just 10 years ago that a tractor would one day be driving itself through his orchard, he said he wouldn't have believed it. But now, he says, he sees how this evolving technology can help him adapt to the changing industry and climate.

"We all need to eat, right?" Maichel said. “A farmer’s job is one that we all need.”

___

Associated Press video journalist Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 9
Wildfires latest: Winds subside as firefighters battle devas...
WorldJan. 9
PHOTO COLLECTION: Jimmy Carter Washington January 8
WorldJan. 9
2 people have died and 20 injured in snow and ice storm in n...
WorldJan. 9
Lawyers for accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed b...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meloni says Italy is exploring deals on telecoms security, but denies private talks with Musk
WorldJan. 9
Meloni says Italy is exploring deals on telecoms security, but denies private talks with Musk
Scientists drill nearly 2 miles down to pull 1.2 million-year-old ice core from Antarctic
WorldJan. 9
Scientists drill nearly 2 miles down to pull 1.2 million-year-old ice core from Antarctic
Italy's Meloni hopes to attend Trump inauguration as she downplays his Greenland and Panama comments
WorldJan. 9
Italy's Meloni hopes to attend Trump inauguration as she downplays his Greenland and Panama comments
Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday
WorldJan. 9
Prince William praises his wife Kate as he wishes her a happy birthday
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 46,000
WorldJan. 9
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 46,000
Pope asks aide to deliver his annual foreign policy address, tells ambassadors he's battling a cold
WorldJan. 9
Pope asks aide to deliver his annual foreign policy address, tells ambassadors he's battling a cold
US 'notorious markets' report warns of risks from online pharmacies
WorldJan. 9
US 'notorious markets' report warns of risks from online pharmacies
The ‘Worst in Show’ CES products put your data at risk and cause waste, privacy advocates say
WorldJan. 9
The ‘Worst in Show’ CES products put your data at risk and cause waste, privacy advocates say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy