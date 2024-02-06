All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 7, 2024

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes accused of pepper spraying woman on his doorstep

BERWYN, Ill. (AP) — Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes is due in court later this month after a woman accused him of pepper-spraying her when she showed up at his suburban Chicago home following his “Your body, my choice” post on X.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Nick Fuentes, far right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
FILE - Nick Fuentes, far right activist, holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol, in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/Mlive.com/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BERWYN, Ill. (AP) — Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes is due in court later this month after a woman accused him of pepper-spraying her when she showed up at his suburban Chicago home following his “Your body, my choice” post on X.

According to court documents, the 57-year-old woman approached Fuentes' home in Berwyn on Nov. 10, shortly after his address was leaked following his post, the Chicago Tribune reported. Berwyn is a Chicago suburb of about 54,000 people.

The woman told the newspaper in a Nov. 15 interview that her friends encouraged her to go to Fuentes' home to see if rumors were true that he had been receiving prank deliveries after his post on X. She said she made a video of herself on the sidewalk in front of Fuentes' home. Another woman pulled up in her car and told her to ring the doorbell.

She alleged that Fuentes opened the door before she could ring the bell, pepper-sprayed her, screamed an expletive and took her phone.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fuentes, 26, faces a battery charge in connection with the incident, the newspaper reported. He is due to appear in court on Dec. 19. He has posted mugshots of himself on his X account along with “Free me (racial slur).”

He didn't immediately respond to a message The Associated Press sent him Saturday through X. Attempts to reach his attorney, Eduardo Cervantes, were unsuccessful.

Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white supremacist, is part of an emboldened fringe of right-wing “manosphere” influencers who have seized on Republican Donald Trump's presidential victory to amplify misogynistic derision and threats online.

Many of them have appropriated the “my body, my choice” abortion rights slogan, changing it to “your body, my choice.” The twist on the wording has been largely attributed to Fuentes' Nov. 5 X post: “Your body, my choice. Forever.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 7
How 'Mufasa' rose with Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy's voices al...
WorldDec. 7
Florida prosecutor seeks to clear records of people charged ...
WorldDec. 7
Trump isn't back in office but he's already pushing his agen...
WorldDec. 7
The DNC chair candidates discuss Joe Biden, Kamala Harris an...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
An explosion destroys an apartment block in a Dutch city, killing at least 1 and injuring others
WorldDec. 7
An explosion destroys an apartment block in a Dutch city, killing at least 1 and injuring others
Do weighted blankets help you sleep better? Here's what to know
WorldDec. 7
Do weighted blankets help you sleep better? Here's what to know
Hundreds of thousands in Ireland and UK left without power as Storm Darragh batters the region
WorldDec. 7
Hundreds of thousands in Ireland and UK left without power as Storm Darragh batters the region
Syrian troops withdraw from the south of the country as they rush to defend Homs
WorldDec. 7
Syrian troops withdraw from the south of the country as they rush to defend Homs
Alone and broke against a renewed insurgency, is Assad's rule at risk of collapse?
WorldDec. 7
Alone and broke against a renewed insurgency, is Assad's rule at risk of collapse?
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes continue in Gaza and neigbors close their borders with Syria
WorldDec. 7
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes continue in Gaza and neigbors close their borders with Syria
Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leaders in a rare symbol of unity
WorldDec. 7
Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leaders in a rare symbol of unity
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many of them reformers in their own right, to carry out his reform plans
WorldDec. 7
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many of them reformers in their own right, to carry out his reform plans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy