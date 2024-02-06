All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a

IAN HARRISON, Associated Press
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fans boo as the United States national anthem is sung before the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings play an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fans boo as the United States national anthem is sung before the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings play an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
From left to right, Toronto Raptors forwards Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher react as fans boo the United States national anthem before NBA basketball game action against the Los Angeles Clippers in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
The flags of Canada and the United States fly outside a hotel in downtown Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a Toronto Raptors game continued an emerging trend Sunday of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada.

Fans of the NBA's lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America's northern neighbor reality.

After initially cheering for the 15-year-old female singer, fans booed throughout “The Star-Spangled Banner” performance. At the end, mixed boos and cheers could be heard before the crowd erupted in applause for the Canadian anthem, “O Canada.”

Fans also booed Sunday night when Agasha Mutesasira began her performance of the American national anthem in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday night when the NHL’s Canucks hosted the Detroit Red Wings.

Raptors forward Chris Boucher, a Canadian citizen, was asked after his team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers whether he'd ever experienced something like that.

“No, no, no," he said. "But have you ever seen us getting taxed like that?”

Trump declared an economic emergency Saturday in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on imports from China. Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s president ordered retaliatory tariffs on goods from America in response.

Joseph Chua, a Toronto resident who was at the game, said he’s going to be feeling the tariffs “pretty directly” in his work as an importer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Still, he said he doesn’t think booing is “the right thing to do in this situation.” He chose to stay seated instead.

“I have a bunch of American family, friends that live in the states that are Americans, we travel to America all the time, but I thought chanting, ‘Canada,’ would be a more appropriate stance,” said Chua, who was deliberately wearing his red Canada Basketball cap. “Usually I will stand. I’ve always stood during both anthems. I’ve taken my hat off to show respect to the American national anthem, but today we’re feeling a little bitter about things.

“We were already talking about what businesses are Canadian, specifically, what are American, specifically, what to avoid. When I go grocery shopping, I will definitely be trying to avoid American products and groceries.”

U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events. In the early 2000s, fans at games in Canada booed to show their disapproval of the U.S.-led war against Iraq.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019, and coach Tyronn Lue declined to comment on the booing.

Lue, however, sang along to “O Canada." He said he just likes the song.

“I heard it a lot of times being in the playoffs here, so I know it by heart," he said.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 67th Annual Grammy Awards
WorldFeb. 3
People left to navigate immigration court complexities alone...
WorldFeb. 3
Aid is surging into Gaza under the ceasefire. Is it helping?
WorldFeb. 3
A new skate park in Baghdad is the safe space Iraqi youth ha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet
WorldFeb. 3
Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet
Stock market today: Asian shares slip as worries grow about Trump's tariffs
WorldFeb. 3
Stock market today: Asian shares slip as worries grow about Trump's tariffs
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Press Room
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Press Room
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Show
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Show
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Federal Government Buildings
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Federal Government Buildings
Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating an audiobook of his Sunday school lessons
WorldFeb. 2
Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy for narrating an audiobook of his Sunday school lessons
The Latest: First Grammys are handed out at the Premiere Ceremony
WorldFeb. 2
The Latest: First Grammys are handed out at the Premiere Ceremony
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals
WorldFeb. 2
PHOTO COLLECTION: 67th Annual Grammy Awards Arrivals
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy