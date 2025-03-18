TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — When a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began two months ago, Herut Nimrodi knew it would take time before her son was released from captivity in Gaza. The 20-year-old soldier was meant to be part of the second phase of the deal winding down the war.

But with Israel's surprise bombardment of Gaza, she fears he might not come home at all.

“I really wanted to believe that there is still a chance to reach a second stage without renewing this war. But it feels like my building of hope has collapsed, and I have no idea what to do next,” Nimrodi said Tuesday.

Nearly 60 families have relatives still held in Gaza. About two dozen hostages are believed to be alive.

During the ceasefire's first phase, which began in January, Hamas released 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. But since that phase ended early this month, the sides have not been able to agree on a way forward.

Israel's renewed airstrikes threaten to end the fragile deal.

Nimrodi's son, Tamir, was abducted from his army base when Hamas stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage. She's had no sign of life. He hasn't been declared dead by Israel.

“It’s so sad that this is the only solution that they could find,” she said, lamenting the government's decision.

The strikes early Tuesday killed more than 400 people and shattered a relative calm — along with hopes of ending the war that has killed over 48,000 Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the airstrikes because of lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire. Officials called the operation open-ended.

The return to fighting could deepen the painful debate in Israel over the fate of the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu and his hardline governing partners believe renewing the war will put pressure on Hamas to free them and move Israel closer to its goal of destroying Hamas' military and governing capabilities.

But most hostage families, and large parts of the Israeli public, believe such goals are unrealistic. They say time is running out, particularly after the recent releases of emaciated-looking hostages who later described harsh conditions in captivity.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of upending the ceasefire and exposing the hostages ”to an unknown fate.”

Families of hostages called on supporters to protest with them outside Israel’s parliament Tuesday.