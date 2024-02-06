All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 18, 2024

Families of hostages endure uncertainty even as hopes rise for a ceasefire in Gaza

KIRYAT GAT, Israel (AP) — Ilana Gritzewsky is fighting a battle against time to save her boyfriend from Hamas captivity.

MELANIE LIDMAN, Associated Press
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky poses for a portrait in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, near photos of her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky poses for a portrait in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, near photos of her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE.- Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold their photos and shout slogans during a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
FILE.- Families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold their photos and shout slogans during a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky stands in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, near photos of her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky stands in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, near photos of her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky poses for a portrait in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, while holding a pillow with a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky poses for a portrait in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, while holding a pillow with a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, who is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky lights a candle for her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Zangauker is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky lights a candle for her boyfriend, Matan Zangauker, in her apartment in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Zangauker is being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE.- Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a performance calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty,File)
FILE.- Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold photos of their loved ones during a performance calling for their return in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty,File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Photos of Matan Zangauker, held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are displayed on a table in the apartment of his girlfriend, released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Photos of Matan Zangauker, held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are displayed on a table in the apartment of his girlfriend, released hostage Ilana Gritzewsky, in Kiryat Gat, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Einav Zangauker, left, mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, and his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in support of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
FILE - Einav Zangauker, left, mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, and his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in support of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Einav Zangauker makes a statement about a Hamas video of her son, Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
FILE - Einav Zangauker makes a statement about a Hamas video of her son, Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Einav Zangauker, center, is embraced by freed hostage Yocheved Lifshitz before making a statement about a Hamas video of her son, Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
FILE - Einav Zangauker, center, is embraced by freed hostage Yocheved Lifshitz before making a statement about a Hamas video of her son, Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KIRYAT GAT, Israel (AP) — Ilana Gritzewsky is fighting a battle against time to save her boyfriend from Hamas captivity.

While there appears to be progress toward a deal to free the remaining captives in phases, Matan Zangauker would likely not be released in the first stage since he is a young man. Gritzewsky is terrified a deal could break down or he could die in captivity before he’s freed.

Gritzewsky knows first-hand the perils facing her boyfriend, who turned 25 on Wednesday. She was kidnapped and held hostage for 55 days before being released during the only previous ceasefire deal a year ago.

“All the hostages need to get out,” said Gritzewsky. “If we don’t release all of the hostages — all the hostages in captivity — they will be dead.”

Many relatives of people held in Gaza find no reprieve in reports that negotiations toward a deal are progressing. The renewed ceasefire talks are just the latest twist in what’s been more than 14 months of anguish, despair and uncertainty about their loved ones’ fates. Still, they dedicate themselves to lobbying for their loved ones’ freedom, even as the world moves on to other crises.

“I gave my promise to my friends from the kibbutz in the tunnels before I went home. I told them I will do everything, everything I have to, to take them out from that hell. And I ask all the time: Am I doing everything I can?” said Gritzewsky, 31.

Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and abducting roughly 250, dragging them into Gaza. The attack sparked an Israeli invasion of Gaza. More than 45,000 people have been killed in the ongoing war, according to local health authorities, who say more than half are women and children but do not distinguish between civilians and militants in their count.

About 100 hostages were freed in a brief truce in November 2023, while others have been rescued or their bodies have been retrieved by the Israeli military. Around another 100 have not been released, though Israel believes at least a third of them are dead.

In the deal under discussion, mostly women and older people are expected to be freed in the first six-to-eight-week phase, but many families of hostages are lobbying for all of the hostages to be freed at once.

Zangauker and Gritzewsky were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they lived together, and then held separately in Gaza. Just before her release from a tunnel under Gaza, Gritzewsky heard from other hostages that Zangauker was nearby. She begged to be able to see him but was not allowed.

Two weeks ago, Hamas released a video of Zangauker, filmed under duress, where he described difficult conditions in Gaza and pleaded with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a deal to end the war.

“He spoke quietly, but his eyes were screaming for help,” Gritzewsky said of the footage.

While it was a relief to see Zangauker, the video is no guarantee that he’s still alive today, she said. “I don’t want a photo. I don’t want a video. I want him here. I want all the hostages here,” she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The video brought back some of the worst memories of her captivity: the middle of the night interrogations, the filthy conditions, the lack of medical help for the injuries she suffered during the kidnapping. Gritzewsky's pelvis and jaw were broken and she has burns on her legs. She suffered hearing loss in one ear.

“What they are going through is physically, psychologically, and emotionally torture, day and night,” said Gritzewsky, wearing a hat that belonged to Zangauker that she rescued from their destroyed home. “I know the psychology that they use, how you don’t have water, how you don’t have food, how you don’t see the light, you don’t know what day or hour it is.”

Gritzewsky said she hates being in front of the cameras, telling her story over and over, reliving the worst days of her life, in a desperate attempt to raise awareness of the plight of the hostages and bring her boyfriend home.

Nonetheless, Gritzewsky has been a constant presence at protests and demonstrations across the country along with Zangauker’s mother, who has emerged as one of the most vocal activists for the hostages.

Einav Zangauker, who used to support Netanyahu, has virulently opposed his handling of the war and is furious at the government for not yet reaching a ceasefire deal, accusing it of forsaking the hostages in its bid to topple Hamas.

Netanyahu has said that the war must continue until Hamas is crushed and unable to rearm, but critics point out that Israel has already assassinated the top leadership and destroyed large swaths of Gaza.

Einav Zangauker, a single mother, has been relentless in her crusade, attending demonstrations daily, speaking repeatedly to every major Israeli media outlet, and even climbing into a cage that was hoisted high above a protest to hammer home the idea of her son in captivity.

She has demanded that politicians pursue a ceasefire that will release all the hostages at once.

“If my son returns in a body bag or body parts, I will not put you on trial, I will take the law into my own hands!” she screamed at lawmakers during a parliamentary committee meeting Monday.

While Gritzewsky is no longer captive in Gaza, she said she can’t begin to heal until the hostages, including her boyfriend, come home.

“Since Oct. 7, it’s like time stopped," she said. "You see the world running in front of your eyes, but your life is crushed like little pieces of dust.”

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 18
House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ...
WorldDec. 18
Health officials say Louisiana patient is first severe bird ...
WorldDec. 18
Supreme Court will hear arguments over the law that could ba...
WorldDec. 18
Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time’ comes to an end: See picture...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says
WorldDec. 18
China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
WorldDec. 18
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
WorldDec. 18
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
WorldDec. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
China's CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles
WorldDec. 18
China's CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles
Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido rips through French island territory
WorldDec. 18
Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido rips through French island territory
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Syria Majdal Shams Golan Heights
WorldDec. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: Israel Syria Majdal Shams Golan Heights
What's known about the brazen bombing that killed a top Russian general in Moscow
WorldDec. 18
What's known about the brazen bombing that killed a top Russian general in Moscow
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy