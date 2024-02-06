In his three-hour interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Donald Trump dug in on his false claims about voting, election fraud and his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Rogan helped encourage some of these claims.

The interview, released late Friday, came on the same day that the former president, on his social media network, re-posted threats to prosecute lawyers, voters and election officials he deems to have “cheated” in the 2024 election.

Here's a look at some of the claims by the Republican nominee for president and the truth.

Trump did lose the 2020 election

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “I won by like — they say I lost by like — I didn’t lose.”

THE FACTS: Trump did lose in 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's claims that fraud cost him the race were investigated repeatedly.

Trump's own attorney general said there were no signs of significant fraud. The Republican-run state Senate in Michigan, one of the swing states where Trump claimed fraud occurred, came to the same conclusion after a lengthy investigation. An investigation by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau in Wisconsin, ordered by the state's GOP-controlled Legislature in another state Trump claimed to have been defrauded from winning, also found no substantial fraud.

Rogan chortled when Trump was arguing, correctly, that his loss was close. Trump lost the election narrowly in six swing states. If about 81,000 votes had flipped, Trump could have won Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Wisconsin and gotten enough support in the Electoral College to remain president.

Trump misstated that margin as 22,000 votes.

Judges ruled against Trump on the merits repeatedly

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “What happened is judges don’t want to touch it. They would say, ‘you don’t have standing.’ They didn’t rule on the merits.”

THE FACTS: That’s not true. Trump and his supporters lost more than 50 lawsuits trying to overturn the election.

A group of Republican-affiliated election lawyers and legal scholars reviewed all 64 of the Trump lawsuits challenging the 2020 election and found only 20 of them were dismissed by judges before a hearing on the merits. In 30 cases, the rulings against Trump came after hearings on the merits.