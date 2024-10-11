A video of a helicopter attempting to land in a Burnsville, North Carolina, area used to store supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene has been viewed millions of times online, with many claiming that it shows an unidentified government aircraft sent to destroy the aid.

The allegations have been used to support wider misinformation narratives that have grown following the punishing Category 4 storm as federal, state and local governments work with a range of groups to address the sweeping devastation in the area.

The North Carolina National Guard on Tuesday issued a statement verifying it was one of their helicopters attempting to make a generator delivery to the site.

Here's a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: A video shows a U.S. government helicopter in Burnsville, North Carolina, deliberately wrecking supplies for Hurricane Helene victims.

THE FACTS: The North Carolina National Guard said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the video shows one of its helicopters attempting to make a generator delivery requested by a local civilian organization to power their supply distribution site. As the helicopter descended into a Burnsville parking lot being used for assistance efforts, it kicked up debris and supplies at the site and toppled canopies. The landing was aborted for safety reasons. According to the statement, the helicopter's crew has been grounded until an investigation into the incident is complete.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard, said, “That was a North Carolina National Guard helicopter. It’s under our command and I’ll take responsibility for it and we own it.”

“As they approached, they noticed that there were too many people and too many tents and commodities too close to the landing site. So they pulled in power to take back off, like a go-around in a helicopter. And the rotor wash caused that damage,” Hunt said.

The video was first shared on TikTok by user @megnbacn, a dog trainer who said she was setting up a K9 command post. The video had been viewed approximately 6.7 million times as of Wednesday.