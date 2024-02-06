A steady stream of false and misleading information is circulating online around the 2024 election. A woman who was shown in a video shouting at a young girl in a stroller outside the Houston rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday is being falsely identified in social media posts that went viral. She is not a former employee of the Harris County Democratic Party.

Here’s a look at the facts.

Woman in video shouting at a child outside a Houston rally is falsely identified

CLAIM: A video shows a former employee of the Harris County Democratic Party in Texas screaming at a small child outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Houston rally on Friday.

THE FACTS: That’s false. Social media users misidentified the woman in the video as Jordan Bowen, an organizing director for the county party from 2021 to 2023. The HCDP wrote in an Oct. 26 Facebook post that the woman in the video “is not and never has been” employed by HCDP or the Texas Democratic Party.

Bowen, who also worked as a fellow for HCDP from 2019 to 2020, told The Associated Press she attended the rally, but said she was unaware of any issue until friends started texting her, asking what was going on. Nasty messages, including death threats, quickly followed. Her mother’s address and work information were posted online.

In photos from the rally that Bowen shared with the AP, she looks nothing like the woman in the video. She is wearing a baggy gray shirt, glasses and a hat with “HOU” in rainbow letters. Her hair, worn down, is dark brown. The woman in the video is wearing a crop top, her hair is light brown and was braided into low pigtail buns. She is not wearing glasses.

The video shows a crowd of people gathered in the road next to the Houston Metro’s Shell Energy Station, the stop closest to the stadium where Harris held her rally. A woman in a cropped blue T-shirt and black shorts steps in front a young girl sitting in a stroller, bends over and shouts directly in her face. It is unclear what she said.

A woman nearby steps forward to intervene as a man holding a microphone lifts the girl out of the stroller. The woman who had been shouting then positions herself in front of the man and the girl. Using his microphone, the mans asks, “Are you ashamed at all?” to which she answers, “No.”

Several social media posts wrongly singled Bowen out as the alleged aggressor, using the video as an example of “typical” Democrat behavior. One TikTok video, captioned “Trump 2024,” that showed a screenshot of the video next to an actual photo of Bowen, had been viewed approximately 1.1 million times as of Tuesday.

Bowen said the viral misinformation has made her feel concerned for the safety of herself and her family. She is working with an attorney and considering legal action. She believes she was targeted because of her work with the Democratic Party, including efforts to get Democrats elected in Texas.

A statement released by Oxner Legha Law Firm, which is representing Bowen, said that the misinformation has caused “baseless threats to her safety, undue distress, and substantial harm to her reputation.” It called on those who shared it, including the social media platforms, to “issue prompt and prominent retractions.”

Derek Kelly, HCDP’s chief of staff, confirmed that Bowen previously worked for the party. He said its office was also flooded with nasty messages soon after the false posts emerged and that the calls were making it difficult for those with legitimate issues to get through. Armed security officers are making regular stops at the office given the violent nature of some messages.

“It’s a big impediment to our doing our job,” he said of the false claims. “It’s just completely fake, made up stuff.”

Video of Trump ballots being destroyed in Pennsylvania was fabricated

CLAIM: A video shows ballots marked for Trump being destroyed in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, while those for Vice President Kamala Harris were put back in their envelopes to be counted.

THE FACTS: The Bucks County Board of Elections identified the video as “fake” Thursday afternoon. And the FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies said the video was “manufactured and amplified" by Russian actors.

“The envelope and materials depicted in this video are clearly not authentic materials belonging to or distributed by the Bucks County Board of Elections,” the board said in a statement. The video was reported to law enforcement.

In a statement released late Friday, the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the video is “part of Moscow’s broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the U.S. election and stoke divisions among Americans.”

Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis-Marseglia, chair and vice chair of the board, respectively, called the video “dangerous misinformation″ in a joint statement.

The Bucks County district attorney’s office said in an emailed statement Thursday evening that they and the Yardley Borough Police Department investigated the video and “concluded that this video was fabricated in an attempt to undermine confidence in the upcoming election."

The X user who popularized the inauthentic video has previously shared multiple narratives created by a Russian disinformation network known as Storm-1516 or CopyCop, raising questions over whether it originated as part of a foreign influence campaign.

The FBI statement also warned that U.S. intelligence officials expect Russia will “create and release additional media content that seeks to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and divide Americans” in the coming weeks.

— Associated Press writers Melissa Goldin and Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.