LONDON (AP) — The Scottish government wants everyone to know it does not plan to ban cats.

First Minister John Swinney was forced to issue the statement after a report by independent experts branded felines a threat to Scotland’s wildlife and suggested “containment” measures be considered to reduce the damage.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said cats kill at least 700 million birds and other animals each year in the U.K. It advised the government to consider a range of measures, including keeping domestic cats indoors or on leashes, to protect endangered species such as Scottish wildcats.

The report said “cat containment” measures could also include “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas" -– interpreted by some as effectively a ban.

The Scottish government said it would “fully consider” the recommendations.