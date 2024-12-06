ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is set to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, he said Friday.

There's racing heritage on both sides of the family. Verstappen secured his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas last month, and Kelly's father Nelson Piquet was a three-time champion in the 1980s.

“Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way,” the Dutch driver wrote on Instagram. “We couldn't be happier with our little miracle.”