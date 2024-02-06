WASHINGTON (AP) — After President Donald Trump pardoned around 1,500 Jan. 6 Capitol rioters on Monday, far-right activists cheered the move and said it strengthened their loyalty to him. Some also borrowed from the president’s own rhetoric, calling for retribution.

“We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive. You can’t get rid of us,” a California chapter of the far-right Proud Boys posted on Telegram.

“You are on notice. This is not going to end well for you,” read an X post from one pardoned rioter addressed to anyone still “attempting to continue to hold my brethren hostage.”

Enrique Tarrio, the former national Proud Boys leader whose 22-year sentence on seditious conspiracy charges was pardoned by Trump, went on the podcast of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones after his release.

“The people who did this, they need to feel the heat,” Tarrio said. “We need to find and put them behind bars for what they did.”

The pardons and rhetoric of retribution from some of those released this week is raising deep concern among attorneys, former federal investigators and experts who follow extremism. They worry that the indiscriminate release of everyone charged in the riots could embolden extremists and make political violence more common, including around contentious political issues such as border security and elections.

“This move doesn’t just rewrite the narrative of January 6,” said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. “It sets a dangerous precedent that political violence is a legitimate tool in American democracy.”

Not all charges involved violence, and many who received clemency seem ready to move on with their lives. But for some, it could become a megaphone, said Michael Premo, director of the documentary “Homegrown,” which followed three right-wing activists, including a Proud Boy who participated in the riot.

"This going to build that base of support so when the next election cycle comes around ... there’s the potential for Trump to hold onto power or to ensure his successor comes into office," Premo said.

Trump’s sweeping clemency order on Monday delivered on a campaign promise for the rioters he frequently referred to as “patriots” and “political prisoners.” He pardoned or vowed to dismiss the cases of nearly everyone charged in the Jan. 6 riots. Fourteen defendants, including several convicted of seditious conspiracy, had their sentences commuted.

The order freed from prison people caught on camera viciously attacking police as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of orchestrating violent plots to stop the peaceful transfer of power after his 2020 election loss.

It also pardoned rioters who had been convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and already served their terms. Among them is Jacob Chansley, who became widely recognized for the horned fur hat he wore during the riot. Chansley celebrated the news of his pardon with an expletive on the social platform X, “NOW I AM GONNA BUY SOME MOTHER ... GUNS!!!”

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who lost consciousness and suffered a heart attack after a rioter shocked him with a stun gun, said he tried and failed this week to obtain a protective order against those who assaulted him and have been let out of prison.

The problem is that he couldn't determine where his assailants live now, information Trump's Department of Justice would have given him if the agency still considered him a victim.

Because of the pardons, he and his family are left to fend for themselves. “We have no recourse," he said, “outside of buying a gun.”

Barb McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in Michigan who has written critically of Trump’s messaging, said she worries the pardons of even violent offenders send a signal that “political violence is acceptable when it’s committed in service of the leader.”

Many of the pardoned rioters and others who organized events around Jan. 6 responded to the news with devotion to Trump.