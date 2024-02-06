JERUSALEM (AP) — News that three high-profile hostages are expected to be released Saturday, including the father of the youngest captives held in Gaza, brought excitement and trepidation to Israel on Friday.

Yarden Bibas — father to young Ariel and Kfir Bibas — Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon have all become household names in Israel since their abduction, with major campaigns calling for their release.

The men's release would be the fourth since a ceasefire paused the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas this month. In its first phase, 33 Israeli captives are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's announcement of the names provided by Hamas dimmed hopes that the Bibas boys and their mother, Shiri, are still alive in captivity. Hamas has said they are dead and Israel says it is gravely concerned about them. Around a third of some 80 people still held hostage in Gaza are believed to be dead.

Activists dressed in white and carrying white umbrellas held a silent protest Friday outside the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv to call for more releases, with yellow chairs representing the hostages. A group representing the captives’ families called the news “joyous” but said Israel had the “sacred duty and moral right” to bring all the hostages home, dead and alive.

To the men's families, the news was a relief.

“Thank God,” Sahar Kalderon, one of Ofer Kalderon’s children, wrote on Instagram. “What a perfect morning.”

Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel’s wife, exclaimed with joy in a video her daughter posted to Instagram. “Dad is coming!” she cried. “Dad is on the list!”

Around 250 were abducted when Hamas stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s ensuing air and ground war has been among the deadliest and most destructive in decades. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, over half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were militants.

Here’s a closer look at the men set to be freed Saturday.

Yarden Bibas, 35

News that Yarden Bibas would be released dimmed hopes that his wife and children were still alive in Gaza.