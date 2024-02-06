LONDON (AP) — A former British soldier who is facing spying charges has admitted escaping from a London prison by clinging to the underside of a delivery truck.

Daniel Khalife, 23, changed his plea to guilty on Monday, part-way through his trial at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.

He continues to deny violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by collecting information useful to an enemy — namely Iran — as well as breaching the Terrorism Act and planting fake bombs at a military base.

Khalife was awaiting trial when he broke out of Wandsworth Prison in September 2023 by using a sling made out of trousers from the prison kitchen to tie himself to the underside of a catering truck. He was arrested while cycling on a canal towpath in west London three days later after an intense nationwide hunt that included helicopter searches and extra security checks at major transport hubs.