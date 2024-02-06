NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez asked a federal judge on Thursday to delay his end-of-January sentencing on bribery charges and acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, saying his family would suffer a “tremendous emotional toll” if the New Jersey Democrat were sentenced during his wife’s trial.

His lawyers told Judge Sidney H. Stein in a letter that Nadine Menendez would face a jury that might find it impossible not to hear about her husband’s sentencing if it occurred on its scheduled date, eight days into her trial.

“Put simply, the current timeline poses an unnecessary and overwhelming risk of poisoning the proceedings against Nadine,” the lawyers wrote.

They recommended moving the sentencing to a date immediately after his wife's trial, which might not conclude until March.

The 70-year-old Menendez resigned in the weeks after his July conviction on 16 charges, including bribery, extortion, honest services fraud and obstruction of justice. He has challenged the conviction after prosecutors recently revealed that jurors were permitted to see some evidence during deliberations that was supposed to be excluded from the trial.

His wife, whose trial was postponed after it was learned she would need surgery for treatment of breast cancer, faces much of the same evidence as her husband in Manhattan federal court. Her trial is set to begin Jan. 21 while her husband is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29.

Bob Menendez's lawyers wrote that the former senator “often tends to his wife's physical and emotional needs.”