Former Duke star Kyle Singler’s cryptic Instagram post saying he fears for his life has drawn an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others.

Singler, 36, spoke slowly and was shirtless in the short video, which was posted Tuesday morning.

“I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example,” Singler said. “And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.

“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.”

The video cut off abruptly after about 90 seconds. It was shared more than 1,200 times in the 12 hours after it was posted.

Several NBA players responded. Kevin Love wrote, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.” Isaiah Thomas said: “Here for you bro! Always and forever.” Andre Drummond added, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

Many of those who responded included Duke men’s basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.