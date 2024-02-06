Everything Trump did in the first executive orders of his presidency

President Donald Trump started his second administration with a blitz of policy actions to reorient the U.S. government.

His executive orders cover issues that range from trade, immigration and U.S. foreign aid to demographic diversity, civil rights and the hiring of federal workers. Some have an immediate policy impact. Others are more symbolic. And some already are being challenged by federal lawsuits.

In total, the Republican president’s sweeping actions reflect many of his campaign promises and determination to concentrate executive branch power in the West Wing, while moving the country sharply rightward.

Here is a comprehensive look at Trump’s directives so far in his first three days:

Immigration and U.S. borders

• Designate an “invasion across the southern border of the United States,” a move that triggers certain executive branch powers so, Trump says, his Cabinet “shall take appropriate action to repel, repatriate or remove any alien engaged in the invasion.”

• Allow U.S. military service members to act as immigration and border enforcement officers as part of Trump's promised mass deportation program. Trump’s order covers the Ready Reserve and National Guard, military property that could be used as detention space, ground and air transport vehicles and “other logistics services in support of civilian-controlled law enforcement operations.” The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 has historically limited use of military personnel in domestic law enforcement actions. Trump’s orders frame migrant flow as a national security threat, which he reasons justifies his military orders as commander in chief.

• Stop refugee arrivals and suspend the U.S. Refugee Admission Program effective Jan. 27, 2025, pending a 90-day review and recommendations from Homeland Security, the State Department and others.

• Redefine birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. A Trump order asserts that a child born in the U.S. is not a citizen if 1) the mother does not have legal immigration status or is in the country legally but only temporarily and 2) the father is not a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. The order forbids U.S. agencies from issuing any document recognizing such a child as a citizen or accept any state document recognizing citizenship. This order is already being challenged in federal court.

• Prioritize continued construction of a wall and “other barriers” along the U.S.-Mexico border.

• Direct the attorney general and Homeland Security secretary to create Homeland Security Task Forces in all 50 states, comprising of state and local law enforcement charged with “ending the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.”

• Give the Homeland Security secretary wide latitude to establish agreements with individual state and local law enforcement agencies, “to the maximum extent permitted by law,” that empower those non-federal officials to act as federal immigration officers.

• Require collection of DNA samples and fingerprints from immigration detainees under a 2005 federal law.

• Forbid so-called “catch-and-release” – which allows some migrants to remain in the U.S. while awaiting their immigration court proceedings – in favor of detention and deportation of anyone in the U.S. illegally.

• Direct Homeland Security to immediately devote resources and secure contractors “to construct, operate, control, or use facilities to detain removable aliens.”

• End so-called “parole programs” (often referred to as “family reunification”) that allow family members of certain citizens and permanent-resident immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come to the U.S. while their visa applications are still pending.

• Require a review of all cases for all immigrants now in the U.S. under “Temporary Protected Status,” with the stated intent of “ensuring ... that such designations are appropriately limited in scope” and last the minimum amount of time “necessary to fulfill the textual requirement” of federal law.

• Revert to vetting and screening standards used during Trump’s first term for any person seeking a visa or “immigration benefit of any kind” and apply the standard visa vetting procedures to “any refugee or stateless individual” seeking admission.

• Repeal a Biden order requiring planning for the effects of climate change on world migration patterns.

• Direct the secretary of state and U.S. diplomats effectively to threaten sanctions against any nation seen as reluctant to accept and facilitate the return of its citizens the U.S. deports.

• Direct the State Department, Homeland Security and others to review and recommend changes to vetting for visas and produce a report to the president within 60 days. The order calls for identifying countries “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension” of admission to the U.S. for their citizens.

• Direct the attorney general and others to deny federal money to “so-called ‘sanctuary’” cities the administration sees as interfering with federal immigration enforcement, with the caveat that the Trump administration pursues action “to the maximum extent possible under the law.”

• Pause distribution of federal money to non-governmental organizations “supporting or providing services, either directly or indirectly, to removable or illegal aliens” pending reviews and audits to identify any operations that may “promote or facilitate violations of our immigration laws.”

• Designate international cartels as “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” or “Specially Designated Global Terrorists” under existing federal law. The order triggers the Alien Enemies Act to combat cartels and their members.

• Require, within 30 days, the attorney general, secretary of state and others to “evaluate the adequacy of programs designed to ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants into the United States, and recommend any additional measures ... that promote a unified American identity.”

International trade, business and the economy

• Broadly direct all executive agencies to tailor their policies to reduce consumer prices. Trump wants a progress report from a top White House economic adviser every 30 days.

• Direct the treasury and commerce secretaries, U.S trade representative and others to examine causes of U.S. trade deficits, identify unfair trade practices and make recommendations, potentially including “a global supplemental tariff.”

• Begin review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Trump’s first-administration rewrite of NAFTA, with an eye to a renegotiation in 2026 or sooner. Trump said he plans 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods as of Feb. 1, but he has not signed such executive actions so far.

• Begin establishment of an “External Revenue Service to collect tariffs, duties and other foreign trade-related revenues.”

• Begin review of U.S. trade dealings with China to consider new or increased tariffs. As a candidate, Trump threatened Chinese tariffs as high as 60%.

• Order review of fentanyl flows into the U.S., specifically from Canada, Mexico and China, and make recommendations, including potential tariffs and sanctions.

• Direct the commerce and trade secretaries and the U.S. trade representative to consolidate multiple reviews and assessments. Trump ordered consolidated reports by April 1.

• Suspend U.S. participation in the Global Tax Deal, an international agreement intended to set a minimum corporate tax globally to prevent multinational corporations from avoiding taxation altogether.

• Pause the U.S. ban on TikTok for 75 days, specifically barring the attorney general from enforcing the law Congress passed in 2024 to allow the new administration to assess national security concerns and seek a potential American buyer for the popular digital platform.

• Bar U.S. government officials from pushing social media companies to combat misinformation and disinformation. Trump’s order states that such previous efforts “infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens” and “advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate.”

Climate, energy and the environment

• Withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, which committed nations to pursue policies limiting carbon emissions that cause climate change. The order blocks transfer of U.S. funds previously obligated to the International Climate Finance Plan.

• Declare a “national energy emergency.” This is both a symbolic measure reflecting Trump’s promise of energy expansion but also specifically urges federal use of eminent domain and the Defense Production Act, measures that allow the government to commandeer private land and resources to produce goods deemed to be a national necessity.

• Compel the Army Corps of Engineers to use “to the fullest extent possible” its emergency permitting provisions to speed energy projects and urge all agencies to use similar emergency procedures that expedite or bypass permitting processes under the Endangered Species Act or other federal laws that protect wildlife.

• Eliminate Biden policies intended to encourage electrical vehicle development and purchases — part of Trump’s effort to limit non-fossil fuel energy sectors.

• Require all agencies within 30 days to submit to the White House Office of Management and Budget their plans to eliminate regulations and rules deemed “burdensome” to domestic energy production and consumption, “with particular attention to oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, biofuels, critical mineral, and nuclear energy.”

• Repeal multiple Biden orders and memoranda regarding climate change, including guidelines for implementing climate-related provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; an effort to assess financial risks of not combating climate change; and establishment of a President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

• Streamline other fossil fuel extraction in Alaska with a command to “rescind, revoke, revise, amend, defer or grant exemptions from any and all” regulatory actions relevant in the state. Specifically, Trump is restoring any suspended fossil fuel leases within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

• Deny a pending U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service request to create an indigenous sacred site within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

• Restore first Trump administration rules on hunting and trapping in national preserves in Alaska. Order the Interior Department to align federal rules on hunting and fishing in Alaska with rules for state-government lands.