Evangelicals emerge as a potent lobby for US support of Ukraine

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Since the war in Ukraine began, Yaroslav Pyzh, a Baptist pastor in Lviv, has worn many hats.

He runs the large and growing Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary, while overseeing a network of 18 humanitarian aid centers across the embattled country.

He’s also become an ambassador of sorts to American evangelicals.

Several times a year, he treks to the Polish border and once permitted to leave, travels to the United States to preach about the plight of his country and its need for continued American support.

He is not alone in his advocacy. There has been sustained outreach by Ukrainian Baptists and other evangelicals to their American counterparts in the past two years, through coordinated campaigns and individual efforts. They have crisscrossed the U.S., visiting churches and Christian colleges, Capitol Hill and the Republican National Convention.

They are appealing to American evangelicals who hold sway politically within the GOP — an increasingly isolationist party with standard bearers who remain skeptical of Ukrainian aid.

“That war is a loser,” Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on a recent podcast. His running mate, JD Vance, has said, “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine.”

Gary Marx, a longtime conservative operative in the U.S., has been working with Ukrainian evangelicals to amplify their message — part of a $3.6 million contract between a Ukrainian organization and the lobbying firm DCI Group, according to foreign agent registration documents.

“(Ukrainians) know that their nation’s existence rides on whether the U.S. is supporting them,” Marx said. “It’s that simple. If the U.S. pulls support, there’s no way that they’ll survive.”

During his latest U.S. trip, Pyzh made stops in at least eight states, including meeting with Southern Baptist officials in Nashville, Tennessee.

An English speaker, Pyzh has translated for American church groups visiting Ukraine. He earned his doctorate at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas.

He is still a translator, moving between both countries.

“I serve as a bridge for two sides,” he told a gathering at a St. Louis church in August.

He said he has American friends who have visited Ukraine many times and supported his ministries but now are torn.

“What I see in them is that struggle between what they want to do, the way they want to help us, and some of their ideas on the political side,” Pyzh said. “Their heart is in Ukraine, but their mind is somewhere else.”

Evangelicals in the halls of Congress

Ukraine has often been called the “Bible Belt of Eastern Europe.” Though evangelicals account for only 2% to 4% of the population, that amounts to hundreds of thousands of people — a vibrant, influential religious presence. They have an outsized connection to an important constituency: Southern Baptists, the largest Protestant denomination in the United States with 13 million members.

Baptists from both countries beseeched Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson — a Southern Baptist and former denominational official — to support Ukraine aid earlier this year, even though his party’s right flank threatened to oust him if he did.

Pavlo Unguryan, a prominent Ukrainian Baptist leader, met with Johnson several times.

“We are brothers in one body of Jesus Christ,” said Unguryan, who once served in Ukraine’s parliament and leads the country’s National Prayer Breakfast.

After an attack in Odesa killed the daughter and infant grandson of a Baptist pastor, Unguryan arranged for the grieving son-in-law to meet with Johnson, just before the speaker helped push forward $61 billion in war-time aid to Ukraine.

While intelligence briefings may have given Johnson “the intellectual information about why it’s in U.S. interest to support Ukraine, our work and the work of others like us gave him the emotional and spiritual connection to Ukraine,” said Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project. It has helped fund Unguryan’s U.S. travel.

Moore, a veteran Republican Hill staffer, founded the project in 2022. It has coordinated meetings with more than 100 congressional offices.

During the debate over Ukraine aid, Moore’s organization ran digital ads in Johnson’s district. A billboard went up across from Johnson’s church in Louisiana, paid for by Razom, a Ukrainian humanitarian group Moore has advised. It showed a damaged Ukrainian Baptist church and invoked the biblical book of Esther: “Speaker Johnson, for such a time as this.”