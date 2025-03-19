NEW YORK (AP) — A European space telescope launched to explore the dark universe has released a trove of new data on distant galaxies.

The images and other information released Wednesday by the European Space Agency's Euclid observatory includes a preview of three cosmic areas that the mission will spy in finer detail, mapping the shapes and locations of galaxies billions of light years away. A light year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

The observatory, which blasted off in 2023 from Florida, is creating a cosmic atlas to gain clues about how our ever-expanding universe works and how mysterious forces called dark energy and dark matter may play a role. The elusive duo make up most of our universe, but researchers don't know exactly what they are.