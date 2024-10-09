Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke

BOSTON (AP) — The family of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, says she's been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

In a statement on X posted Tuesday night by her daughter Kerry Kennedy, the family said it happened Thursday morning in her sleep and that she was brought to a hospital where she was receiving treatment and resting comfortably. They did not identify the hospital, nor where she suffered the stroke.

“She is comfortable, she is getting the best care possible and she is surrounded by family,” the statement said. “She is, as you know, a strong woman who has led a remarkably fulfilling life. We are looking after her.”

The 96-year-old matriarch is the last remaining member of the extended family’s generation that included President John F. Kennedy, following the death in 2020 of ambassador Jean Kennedy Smith, who was JFK’s last surviving sibling.