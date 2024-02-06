FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Estonia's government was to hold an extraordinary meeting Thursday as investigators try to find out what disrupted a Baltic Sea power cable bringing electricity from Finland, Estonia's prime minister said Thursday.

The Estlink-2 power went down just after noon on Wednesday. Officials have been on edge about undersea cables in the wake of damage to two data cables in November and Nord Stream gas pipeline, both of which have been termed sabotage.

“Despite holidays, many people in Estonia and Finland have been working for the last two days to identify the problem for the Estlink-2 disconnection,” Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on X. “My government will hold an extraordinary meeting this afternoon. We are in close contact with our Nordic-Baltic colleagues.”