All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 26, 2024

Estonian government to meet as investigators probe interruption of undersea cable

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Estonia's government was to hold an extraordinary meeting Thursday as investigators try to find out what disrupted a Baltic Sea power cable bringing electricity from Finland, Estonia's prime minister said Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
Finnish National Police Comissioner Ilkka Koskim'ki attends a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, investigating the electricity transmission between Finland and Estonia through the Estlink 2 connection which was cut on Christmas Day, according to Finnish grid operator Fingrid. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finnish National Police Comissioner Ilkka Koskim'ki attends a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, investigating the electricity transmission between Finland and Estonia through the Estlink 2 connection which was cut on Christmas Day, according to Finnish grid operator Fingrid. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Estonia's government was to hold an extraordinary meeting Thursday as investigators try to find out what disrupted a Baltic Sea power cable bringing electricity from Finland, Estonia's prime minister said Thursday.

The Estlink-2 power went down just after noon on Wednesday. Officials have been on edge about undersea cables in the wake of damage to two data cables in November and Nord Stream gas pipeline, both of which have been termed sabotage.

“Despite holidays, many people in Estonia and Finland have been working for the last two days to identify the problem for the Estlink-2 disconnection,” Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on X. “My government will hold an extraordinary meeting this afternoon. We are in close contact with our Nordic-Baltic colleagues.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two data cables — one running between Finland and Germany and the other between Lithuania and Sweden — were severed in November. Germany’s defense minister said officials had to assume the incident was “sabotage,” but without providing evidence or saying who might have been responsible. The remark came during a speech in which he discussed hybrid warfare threats from Russia.

The Nord Stream natural gas pipelines that once brought natural gas from Russia to Germany were damaged by underwater explosions in September 2022. Authorities have termed it sabotage and launched criminal probes.

The Estlink-2 cable was down for much of this year to repair damage from a short circuit that may have been caused by the cable’s complex positioning, ERR reported.

Estonian network operator Elering says there was enough spare capacity to meet power needs on the Estonian side, public broadcaster ERR said on its website.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 26
Peyote sacred to Native Americans threatened by psychedelic ...
WorldDec. 26
Trump has pressed for voting changes. GOP majorities in Cong...
WorldDec. 26
Americans are exhausted by political news. TV ratings and a ...
WorldDec. 26
Working Well: Returning to the office can disrupt life. Here...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say
WorldDec. 26
Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, officials say
Azerbaijan observes day of mourning for air crash victims as speculation mount about its cause
WorldDec. 26
Azerbaijan observes day of mourning for air crash victims as speculation mount about its cause
PHOTO COLLECTION: Asia Tsunami Anniversary
WorldDec. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Asia Tsunami Anniversary
Pope brings Holy Year and a message of hope to Rome's main prison
WorldDec. 26
Pope brings Holy Year and a message of hope to Rome's main prison
Flooding took away the love of his life after 35 years without a day spent apart
WorldDec. 26
Flooding took away the love of his life after 35 years without a day spent apart
AI is a game changer for students with disabilities. Schools are still learning to harness it
WorldDec. 26
AI is a game changer for students with disabilities. Schools are still learning to harness it
Israel's plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights is met with conflicting emotions
WorldDec. 26
Israel's plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights is met with conflicting emotions
LeBron James scores 31 in record 19th Christmas Day game as Lakers hold off Curry, Warriors 115-113
WorldDec. 26
LeBron James scores 31 in record 19th Christmas Day game as Lakers hold off Curry, Warriors 115-113
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy