WASHINGTON (AP) — The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of the Diocese of Washington, said Wednesday that she will continue to pray for President Donald Trump, hours after he lashed out at her over a sermon.

“I don’t consider him an enemy,” Budde told The Associated Press.

“I believe we can disagree respectfully and put our ideas out there and continue to stand for the convictions we’ve been given without resorting to violence of speech.”

Budde made a direct appeal to Trump during a post-Inauguration prayer service he attended on Tuesday, asking him to show mercy to members of the LGBTQ+ community and migrants who are in the country illegally.

Trump called Budde a “Radical Left hard line Trump hater” on his Truth Social site on Wednesday.

“Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job!” he posted after midnight. “She and her church owe the public an apology!”

Referencing Trump’s belief that he was saved by God from assassination, Budde preached, “You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now.”

As the president looked on, Budde said, "There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

She preached that the “vast majority of immigrants are not criminals,” but “good neighbors” and “faithful members” of religious communities.

The Trump administration has already issued executive orders rolling back transgender rights and toughening immigration policies.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance looked visibly disgruntled at times as they sat in the front pew with their wives. Vance raised his eyebrows and said something to second lady Usha Vance, who stared straight ahead.

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump said, “I didn’t think it was a good service.” Later, on Truth Social, he criticized Budde for failing to mention crimes committed by immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Budde knew last summer that the subject of her inaugural sermon would be unity after a “divisive election season.”

As she watched the Inauguration the day before she was set to preach, she noted that the prayers from Trump-supporting clergy were “coming at things from a pretty different perspective” than her.

“The Episcopal Church is not a large church, but we do have a what I would call a very generous view of God and a view of human beings,” she said. “And I wanted to make sure that people knew that also is a way to interpret the world through the lens of faith.”

She thought phrasing her words to the president as a plea for mercy “was a very gentle way to do it because I was acknowledging his authority and his power.”

“I guess I had that wrong,” she said.

The strong reactions to Budde’s sermon largely fell along predictable political and religious lines. Progressive people of faith found in her an inspiring example of “speaking truth to power.” Some conservative religious voices found her plea confrontational and disrespectful. Others took issue with a woman in a powerful church leadership role, which their traditions reserve for men.