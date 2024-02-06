WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency plans to eliminate its scientific research office and could fire more than 1,000 scientists and other employees who help provide the scientific foundation for rules safeguarding human health and ecosystems from environmental pollutants.

As many as 1,155 chemists, biologists, toxicologists and other scientists — 75% of the research program's staff — could be laid off, according to documents reviewed by Democratic staff on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

The planned layoffs, cast by the Trump administration as part of a broader push to shrink the size of the federal government and make it more efficient, were assailed by critics as a massive dismantling of the EPA's longstanding mission to protect public health and the environment.

The plans were first reported by The New York Times.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has said he wants to eliminate 65% of the agency’s budget, a huge spending cut that would require major staffing reductions for jobs such as monitoring air and water quality, responding to natural disasters and lead abatement, among many other agency functions. The EPA has also issued guidance directing that spending items greater than $50,000 require approval from billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The Office of Research and Development — EPA's main science arm — currently has 1,540 positions, excluding special government employees and public health officers, according to the memo. A majority of staff — ranging from 50% to 75% — "will not be retained,'' the memo said.

The plan calls for dissolving the research office and reassigning remaining staff to other parts of the agency “to provide increased oversight and align with administration priorities," the memo says. EPA officials have presented the plan to the White House for review.