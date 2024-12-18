All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 18, 2024

Endangered whales found entangled in rope off Massachusetts, and 1 is likely to die

Two endangered whales have been spotted entangled in fishing gear off Massachusetts, and one is likely to die from its injuries, the federal government said.

PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press
This photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a North Atlantic right whale documented with line wrapped around the head and the body on Dec, 9, 2024. (NOAA Fisheries via AP)
This photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a North Atlantic right whale documented with line wrapped around the head and the body on Dec, 9, 2024. (NOAA Fisheries via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a North Atlantic right whale documented with two lines exiting the left side of the mouth on Dec, 9, 2024. (NOAA Fisheries via AP)
This photo provided by NOAA Fisheries shows a North Atlantic right whale documented with two lines exiting the left side of the mouth on Dec, 9, 2024. (NOAA Fisheries via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Two endangered whales have been spotted entangled in fishing gear off Massachusetts, and one is likely to die from its injuries, the federal government said.

They are North Atlantic right whales, which number less than 400 and face existential threats from entanglement in gear and collisions with ships. An aerial survey found the whales swimming about 50 miles southeast of Nantucket on Dec. 9, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

One of the whales is a juvenile that has a thick line that passes across its head and back and is likely to succumb to the injury, the agency said in a statement. The other whale is an adult female who biologists think has suffered a sublethal injury from the entanglement, NOAA said.

NOAA said in a statement Tuesday that it would “work with authorized responders and trained experts to monitor the whales” and that it will “further document the entanglements and determine if entanglement responses will be possible.”

The news of the entangled whales follows the release of new data from researchers this fall showing a slight uptick in the whale's population. A group of researchers said two months ago that the population increased about 4% from 2020.

However, those researchers and environmental advocates cautioned at the time that the whales still faced the threat of extinction. The animal's population fell about 25% from 2010 to 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The entanglement of the two whales illustrates the need for new safeguards to protect the animals, said Gib Brogan, campaign director at Oceana. Environmentalists have pushed for new restrictions on commercial fishing and shipping to try to protect the whales.

“These whales are not statistics; they are living beings enduring unimaginable suffering caused by human activities,” Brogan said.

The whales migrate every year and usually arrive in Cape Cod Bay in early winter and stay until around the middle of May. They give birth off the coasts of Georgia and Florida and are slow to reproduce, which is one of the reasons conservationists say they can't withstand additional mortality.

The whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling. They have been federally protected for decades.

Some scientists have said climate change is a major threat to the whales because it has changed the availability of their food. That has caused them to stray from protected areas of ocean.

“North Atlantic right whales continue to be entangled at levels that could push this critically endangered species to extinction. It is distressing that multiple generations of right whales have been affected by the devastating harm of entanglements, which is resulting in deaths, health declines, and slower reproductive rates," said Amy Knowlton, senior scientist at the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 18
Wisconsin police go quiet on school shooting as search for a...
WorldDec. 18
Supreme Court to weigh state moves to cut off Medicaid fundi...
WorldDec. 18
Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandment...
WorldDec. 18
Former New Orleans priest, 93, is sentenced to life in priso...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ethics report, source says
WorldDec. 18
House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ethics report, source says
Health officials say Louisiana patient is first severe bird flu case in US
WorldDec. 18
Health officials say Louisiana patient is first severe bird flu case in US
Supreme Court will hear arguments over the law that could ban TikTok in the US if it's not sold
WorldDec. 18
Supreme Court will hear arguments over the law that could ban TikTok in the US if it's not sold
Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time’ comes to an end: See pictures from the holiday tour
WorldDec. 18
Mariah Carey's ‘Christmas Time’ comes to an end: See pictures from the holiday tour
China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says
WorldDec. 18
China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
WorldDec. 18
France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
WorldDec. 18
Senate readies for vote on defense bill to raise troop pay, bar trans care for minors
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
WorldDec. 18
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Religion
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy