MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani kept his youth game sharp with an Emporio Armani menswear collection presented during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday that was all about texture and glistening surfaces.

Titled “Seductive,” the 90-year-old designer’s Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection for youthful dressers invited the touch: velvet three-piece suits decorated with delicate watch chains, fine ribbed lurex knitwear, luxurious corduroy pants that puddled around lug sole shoes.

Urban outerwear included belted trenches, sleek, oversized leather coats with deep slits for big steppers and long fake furs. Silken scarves were knotted like a tie, for a tromp l’oeil wave beneath blazers.