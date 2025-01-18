All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 18, 2025

Emporio Armani collection seduces with textures, softness at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani kept his youth game sharp with an Emporio Armani menswear collection presented during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday that was all about texture and glistening surfaces.

COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press
Models wear creations part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creations part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause after the conclusion of his men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause after the conclusion of his men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models wear creation spart of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Models wear creation spart of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
A model wears a creation part of the men's Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani kept his youth game sharp with an Emporio Armani menswear collection presented during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday that was all about texture and glistening surfaces.

Titled “Seductive,” the 90-year-old designer’s Fall-Winter 2025-2026 collection for youthful dressers invited the touch: velvet three-piece suits decorated with delicate watch chains, fine ribbed lurex knitwear, luxurious corduroy pants that puddled around lug sole shoes.

Urban outerwear included belted trenches, sleek, oversized leather coats with deep slits for big steppers and long fake furs. Silken scarves were knotted like a tie, for a tromp l’oeil wave beneath blazers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The runway show in Armani’s theater opened and closed with a soundtrack of blowing wind, beckoning cold, perhaps as a hex against global warming. Mountaineers toting climbing gear and decked out in color-block parkas in shades of purple, pink, olive and brown opened the show. An urban couple dressed for a party and bundled against the elements closed it.

Armani, dressed in his trademark navy blue, took a bow for the fashion crowd, then posed with models before greeting VIPs, including U.S. actor Toby Wallace, Chinese actor and singer Zeng Shunxi, and model Lennon Gallagher.

Trend Watch:

Faux fur collars. Body-con fine knits that glisten. Cap of all sorts, but especially a neat leather beanie.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 18
Chicago prepares for deportation arrests targeting hundreds ...
WorldJan. 18
Man's dramatic rescue of dog from freezing river in Vermont ...
WorldJan. 18
Fox exec calls Brady rumors 'a never-ending, merry-go-round'...
WorldJan. 18
Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
WorldJan. 18
Trump says he 'most likely' will give TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid US ban
1985 was the last time an inauguration was indoors. Ronald and Nancy Reagan felt they had no choice
WorldJan. 18
1985 was the last time an inauguration was indoors. Ronald and Nancy Reagan felt they had no choice
A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial is set to begin. Here’s what to know about the case
WorldJan. 18
A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial is set to begin. Here’s what to know about the case
Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office
WorldJan. 18
Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Washington for a march days before Trump takes office
Trump is arriving in Washington for inaugural celebrations to mark his return to power
WorldJan. 18
Trump is arriving in Washington for inaugural celebrations to mark his return to power
Chairlift accident leaves dozens injured at Spanish ski resort in the Pyrenees
WorldJan. 18
Chairlift accident leaves dozens injured at Spanish ski resort in the Pyrenees
Merrick Garland exits with his record under scrutiny and the Justice Department bracing for upheaval
WorldJan. 18
Merrick Garland exits with his record under scrutiny and the Justice Department bracing for upheaval
Keeping blood pressure under control is critical. There's a new option for tough cases
WorldJan. 18
Keeping blood pressure under control is critical. There's a new option for tough cases
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy