WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tech billionaire Elon Musk is hosting a live-streamed chat on his social media platform X on Thursday with a leader of Germany's far-right party, amplifying its message ahead of an upcoming national election and raising concerns across Europe about potential meddling by the world's richest man.

Musk worked last year to help reelect Donald Trump in the United States. Now Musk, in control of an influential social media platform that often spreads disinformation, is using it to endorse the Alternative for Germany party ahead of the Feb. 23 election.

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk wrote on X on Dec. 20, using the acronym for the party, known in German as Alternative für Deutschland. He later doubled down on support for the AfD in an article for the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, claiming Germany under center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz is “teetering on the edge of economic and cultural collapse.”

Musk's chat with Alice Weidel, a co-leader of AfD and its candidate for chancellor, was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Germany (1800GMT).

The forays into politics by the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive is raising alarm across Europe.

In addition to endorsing the AfD, Musk has demanded the release of jailed U.K. anti-Islam extremist Tommy Robinson and called British Prime Minister Keir Starmer an evil tyrant who should be in prison. In Poland, there are concerns he could use his influence to interfere in the country's presidential election in May.

Musk’s online chat will be monitored by watchdogs from the European Commission, which has accused X of violating the 27-nation bloc’s sweeping digital rulebook for cleaning up social media platforms and protecting internet users from online harm.