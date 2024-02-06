Elevate Thanksgiving leftovers with a Turkey Reuben Sandwich

I have a confession. I like the Thanksgiving leftovers better than the holiday feast.

The Thanksgiving meal is a family favorite, and I love all of the foods. But what makes me even happier is opening the fridge the next morning and foraging for a slice of apple pie or some leftover roasted Brussels sprouts, and especially pulling out this, that and the other to make a masterpiece of a turkey sandwich.

A classic Reuben sandwich is made with corned beef, Russian or Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread. But this version made with turkey hits all of the notes and is one of the best uses of post-Thanksgiving leftover turkey that I can think of. It’s far above a plain old (possibly dry) turkey sandwich with a bit of mustard and mayo between two slices of cold bread.

A quick version of sauerkraut is what makes this sandwich spectacular (and a Reuben!). I like to sliver my cabbage very thin for slaws and krauts, and I go for Napa or Savoy cabbage, which is a bit lighter in texture than green head cabbage. My recipe calls for apple cider, apple vinegar and a bit of beer (and hey, that open beer shouldn’t go to waste – a perfect pairing for this sandwich.)

Then, a dump-and-stir Russian dressing, Swiss cheese or Gruyere, and rye bread are the clinchers. With the turkey, griddle the whole thing up, and remember that you can make this sandwich any time of the year with leftover turkey or even sliced turkey from the deli.

Do you have some good leftover sides, like Brussels sprouts or roasted vegetables, from the Thanksgiving meal? Pile them into bowls, and a sandwich meal becomes a feast.

Double or triple this recipe as needed. Extra sauerkraut and Russian dressing can be kept in tightly sealed containers in the fridge for up to one week. (Make some hot dogs or sausages later in the week to use up the leftover sauerkraut.)

TURKEY REUBEN SANDWICHES

Makes 4 sandwiches

For the Quick Sauerkraut:

1. 1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil 2. 4 cups thinly slivered Napa or Savoy cabbage 3. 1 yellow onion (halved and very thinly sliced) 4. ½ teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste) 5. 1 teaspoon mustard seeds 6. ½ cup apple cider vinegar 7. ¼ cup apple cider 8. ¼ cup beer

For the Russian Dressing

9. ¼ cup mayonnaise 10. 2 tablespoons ketchup 11. 2 tablespoons minced onion 12. 1 tablespoon relish 13. 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 14. Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper (to taste)