Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver her campaign’s “closing argument” Tuesday from the same spot in Washington where former President Donald Trump helped incite a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

One week out from Election Day, Harris’ address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House is designed to encourage Americans to visualize their alternate futures if she or Trump takes over the Oval Office in less than three months.

Trump will deliver what his campaign is calling “remarks to the press” at 10 a.m. at his private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. It is unclear whether the Republican will take questions. He will head to Pennsylvania later in the day for a Building America's Future event in Drexel and a rally Tuesday night in Allentown.

Here’s the latest:

Harris calls Los Angeles Times and Washington Post decisions not to endorse in the presidential race ‘disappointing’

The Democratic presidential nominee commented during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Loren LoRosa for “The Breakfast Club” that aired Tuesday morning.

Both newspapers announced last week that they will not make endorsements in the presidential contest between Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Harris sought to tie the decisions to billionaires in “Donald Trump’s club.”

Both publications are owned by wealthy executives, Jeff Bezos at the Post and Patrick Soon-Shiong at the Times.