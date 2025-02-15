The federal agency that enforces workplace anti-discrimination laws has moved to dismiss its own lawsuit on behalf of a worker allegedly fired for his sexual orientation and gender identity, arguing that the case now conflicts with President Donald Trump's recent executive order, according to court documents.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday filed a joint motion to dismiss its case against Harmony Hospitality LLC, which operates a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Dothan, Alabama, just eight months after the agency sued the company over its firing of an employee who identifies as nonbinary male and gay.

The employee worked for Harmony as a night auditor and “styled himself in conformity with male gender stereotypes” at work, according to the EEOC's original lawsuit. But when he was called in for a meeting outside of working hours, he wore “capri-cut joggers, pink-painted nails, and box braids.”

Upon learning about the employee’s gender identity and sexual orientation, Harmony Hospitality's co-owner said the employee needed to be “hidden” because of his appearance, and seven hours later, he was fired via text message, the lawsuit alleges.

The complaint accuses Harmony of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee “because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes.”

The EEOC’s request to now dismiss the case marks a major departure from its prior interpretation of civil rights law after the Trump administration declared that the government would recognize only two sexes: male and female.

That's in stark contrast to a decade ago when the agency issued a landmark finding that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against because her employer refused to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms based on her gender identity.

Just last year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee, or refusing them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity, constituted a form of harassment.

Former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School David Lopez, who served in the agency for more than 20 years, called the EEOC’s move “unprecedented” and “discriminatory.”

For an anti-discrimination agency “to discriminate against a group, and say, ‘We’re not going to enforce the law on their behalf’ itself is discrimination, in my view. It’s like a complete abdication of responsibility,” Lopez told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

The motion to dismiss the Alabama case, filed jointly with the defendants, comes just weeks after Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners of the five-member EEOC before their terms expired, an unprecedented decision that removed what would have been a major obstacle to his administration efforts to upend interpretation of the nation's civil rights laws. Had the commissioners been allowed to carry out their terms, the EEOC would have had a Democratic majority well into Trump's term. The administration also fired Karla Gilbride as the EEOC's general counsel, replacing her with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel.