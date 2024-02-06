All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 15, 2025

Eastern U.S. braces for flooding while snow will hit Northeast, cold temperatures across Plains

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Much of the eastern U.S. braced for a

DYLAN LOVAN, Associated Press
Motorists travel along a snow covered State Route 267 in Truckee, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Motorists travel along a snow covered State Route 267 in Truckee, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fire-damages vehicle is left in front of a beach front property after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A fire-damages vehicle is left in front of a beach front property after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scott Von hoses mud off his garage in his property after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Scott Von hoses mud off his garage in his property after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ice builds up along the Lake Michigan shoreline Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Ice builds up along the Lake Michigan shoreline Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mich.(Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A hillside is seen covered with snow amidst a winter snow storm in Soda Springs, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A hillside is seen covered with snow amidst a winter snow storm in Soda Springs, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Dodge Challenger is seen buried in snow near Soda Springs, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A Dodge Challenger is seen buried in snow near Soda Springs, Calif., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An emergency vehicle is pulled out of the water a day after it was pushed into the surf by debris flow caused by heavy rain, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An emergency vehicle is pulled out of the water a day after it was pushed into the surf by debris flow caused by heavy rain, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle is dug out of the mud after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sierra Madre, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A vehicle is dug out of the mud after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sierra Madre, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A residents carries their dog past a mud-covered street after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sierra Madre, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A residents carries their dog past a mud-covered street after a storm Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sierra Madre, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An emergency vehicle is pulled out of the water a day after it was pushed into the surf by a debris flow caused by heavy rainfall, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An emergency vehicle is pulled out of the water a day after it was pushed into the surf by a debris flow caused by heavy rainfall, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Much of the eastern U.S. braced for a renewed round of harsh, soggy weather on Saturday, while snowstorms were predicted in the Northeast and heavy winds brought the threat of tornadoes to the Mississippi Valley.

Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and Arkansas were under flood warnings, and residents were warned by the National Weather Service to stay off roads. Parts of western Kentucky could face up to 8 inches of rain.

Gov. Andy Beshear preemptively declared a state of emergency in Kentucky, where flash flooding is expected on Saturday and into Sunday.

“We want to specifically put assets in places that flood and have flooded in the past,” Beshear said on social media.

The weather service said flash flooding is possible in the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. In Tennessee on Saturday, flash flood warnings were alerted in some counties north of Nashville until Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service called the expected rain a "major, potentially historic, flash flood event.”

Heavy snow, meanwhile, was expected to blanket much of New England and then transition to sleet, making travel nearly impossible, the NWS said.

In northern New York, heavy mixed precipitation is expected throughout the weekend. Weather forecasters said residents should expect snow, sleet and ice accumulations of six to 13 inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph (72 kph) late Saturday and Sunday.

“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be very difficult to nearly impossible, the NWS said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Frigid polar vortex arrives Saturday

Meteorologists warn that the U.S. is about to get its 10th and coldest polar vortex stretching event this season. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the U.S. and Europe. The latest projected cold outbreak should first hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains on Saturday and then stick around all next week.

In Denver, where temperatures are expected to dip as low as 14 degrees (minus 10 degrees Celsius) over the weekend, the city has extended its cold weather shelters for those living on the streets. The Denver Coliseum will be opened Saturday for additional space.

In the Rocky Mountains, skiers eager for the long Presidents’ Day weekend are already facing a closure on a section of Interstate 70 due to snow as officials warn of hazardous conditions on the mountain roads over the weekend.

California struggles with mudslides

Dry weather returned to southern California after the strongest storm of the year but the risk of rock and mudslides on wildfire-scarred hillsides continued Friday since dangerous slides can strike even after rain stops, particularly in scorched areas where vegetation that helps keep soil anchored has burned away.

Water, debris and boulders rushed down the mountain in the city of Sierra Madre on Thursday night, trapping at least one car in the mud and damaging several home garages with mud and debris. Bulldozers on Friday were cleaning up the mud-covered streets in the city of 10,000 people.

A storm in the Sierra Nevada mountains dumped 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow over 36 hours. Two ski patrol staff from Mammoth Mountain were caught in an avalanche during avalanche mitigation work Friday morning, the resort said in a Facebook post. One was extracted and was responsive, while the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

__

Olga R. Rodriguez and Eugene Garcia in California contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 15
IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the mi...
WorldFeb. 15
EEOC seeks to drop a gender discrimination case, signaling a...
WorldFeb. 15
Trump moves with dizzying speed on his to-do list. But there...
WorldFeb. 15
Red dye No. 3 has been banned, but what about other artifici...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hong Kong residents compete to name twin panda cubs who just turned 6 months old
WorldFeb. 15
Hong Kong residents compete to name twin panda cubs who just turned 6 months old
Rwanda-backed rebels advance into eastern Congo's second major city of Bukavu, residents say
WorldFeb. 15
Rwanda-backed rebels advance into eastern Congo's second major city of Bukavu, residents say
Serbia's striking students and populist president to hold parallel rallies as tensions spike
WorldFeb. 15
Serbia's striking students and populist president to hold parallel rallies as tensions spike
Hamas parades 3 Israeli hostages before crowd in handoff to Red Cross in Gaza
WorldFeb. 15
Hamas parades 3 Israeli hostages before crowd in handoff to Red Cross in Gaza
Europeans to respond to US at security conference as Trump administration upends norms
WorldFeb. 15
Europeans to respond to US at security conference as Trump administration upends norms
Cher, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg: 'Saturday Night Live' is feted with a concert for the ages
WorldFeb. 15
Cher, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg: 'Saturday Night Live' is feted with a concert for the ages
Kentucky bourbon bottles signed by the pope raise thousands for charity
WorldFeb. 15
Kentucky bourbon bottles signed by the pope raise thousands for charity
How a traffic stop in Vermont cracked open a cultlike group linked to deaths in multiple states
WorldFeb. 15
How a traffic stop in Vermont cracked open a cultlike group linked to deaths in multiple states
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy