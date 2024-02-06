BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — America's golden eagles face a rising threat from a black market for their feathers used in Native American powwows and other ceremonies, according to wildlife officials, researchers and tribal members.

The government’s response has been two-pronged: A crackdown on rings illegally trafficking dead eagles coupled with a longstanding program that lawfully distributes eagle feathers and parts to tribal members.

But that program has a yearslong backlog, and officials said illegal killings appear to be worsening, with young golden eagles in particular targeted because of high value placed on their white and black wing feathers. Golden eagles, which are federally protected but not considered endangered, already faced pressure — from poisonings, climate change and wind turbines that kill eagles in collisions.

An investigation centered around a Montana Indian reservation recently landed its first conviction — a Washington state man accused with others of killing thousands of birds including at least 118 bald and golden eagles and selling their parts in the U.S. and abroad.

He is scheduled to be sentenced to up to five years in prison Thursday in a case that offers a rare glimpse into the black market.

Another investigation involving undercover agents recovered 150 golden and bald eagles over the past decade, with 35 defendants charged and 31 sentenced for wildlife violations, according to court records and federal officials.

Perry Lilley, a member of the Nakota Tribe in northern Montana, attends numerous powwows a year and says he has been solicited to buy eagle feathers. He said illegal shootings were “absolutely wrong” but sympathized with tribal members who don’t want to wait years for eagle parts.

Eagle feathers are woven into Native American culture. Beyond powwow regalia, they're presented to high school graduates, used in marriage ceremonies and buried with the dead.

Exploiting Native traditions

A government repository in Colorado that provides dead eagles and their parts for free to tribal members keeps up with orders for individual feathers, such as for graduates. Yet it's unable to meet demand for eagle wings, tails and whole birds, even as powwows become more elaborate and competitive.

That's left an opening for criminals to exploit Native Americans trying to keep traditions alive.

“The amount of money that you can win in powwows has increased a lot in the last 10 years, which has increased some of the demand,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Chief of Law Enforcement Ed Grace. “If the price of feathers goes up, people ... become opportunistic, and see that you can make a lot of money in a relatively short period of time poaching eagles to provide for the feather trade.”

Eagle feathers were on full display at a recent powwow in Billings, where dozens of Native Americans adorned with feathers paraded into a university fieldhouse to kick off dancing competitions. Their feet moved to the beat of a drum, its rhythmic sounds interrupted periodically by high-pitched singing.

Women carried eagle feather fans. Men wore eagle feather headdresses that bounced back and forth as they danced.

Leading the procession was a man wielding a staff topped with an eagle head. Behind him among tribal elders was Kenneth Deputee, Sr., from the nearby Crow Indian Reservation.

Around his waist was a decorative piece strung with eagle feathers, and he carried a short wooden stick carved into a bald eagle head, a single feather hanging from it.

For Deputee, the feathers signify strength and offer protection.

“The feathers are very important,” he said. “I’m 72 years old, but once I put that on, I’m ready to rock and roll. … All that strength comes back to me, you know, so I’m ready to go out there and boogie woogie.”

Comanche Nation member Bill Voelker describes powwows differently: more spectacle than spiritual, with some feathers bought online where eagle parts can cost hundreds of dollars.

Not all powwows have cash prizes.