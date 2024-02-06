HONOLULU (AP) — People were flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday to get a glimpse of fountaining lava.

The eruption that began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano has paused periodically. It resumed Wednesday morning as a “small sluggish lava flow,” and then increased into a fountain that appeared to be 200 feet (60 meters) high, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

By the afternoon, visitors to the national park on the Big Island were able to see two fountains from an overlook.