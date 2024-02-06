All sections
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

Dutch police arrest three suspects after the theft of a priceless golden helmet from Romania

RAF CASERT, Associated Press
This undated image provided by the Drents Museum shows the golden Cotofenesti helmet. (Drents Museum via AP)
This image provided by the Drents Museum shows a Dacian golden wristband. (Drents Museum viaAP)
This image taken from video shows Harry Tupan, Drents Museum director, speaking during a news conference, in front of an image of the ancient golden Cotofenesti helmet, at the Drents Museum in Assen, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (RTL Nieuws via AP)
BRUSSELS (AP) — Dutch authorities on Wednesday arrested three suspects after the theft of a priceless ancient golden helmet that is considered a cultural icon of Romania and had been on display in a small museum in the Netherlands. There was no sign that the intricate helmet dating back some 2,500 years had been recovered.

The theft of the helmet and three golden wristbands also on display sent shockwaves through the art world, and devastated Romanian authorities who thought they were loaning the items to a nation where security for museums was paramount.

Dutch police said in a statement that the suspects were being interrogated and "more arrests are not excluded.” They did not elaborate.

It gave a glimmer of hope to the Drents Museum, which has come under criticism, especially from Romania, for not applying sufficient security.

“We are awaiting further developments with bated breath. The recovery without damage would be, for all, a fantastic next step. Not only for us, but also for the Romanian population," the museum said in a statement.

The Cotofenesti helmet is one Romania’s most revered national treasures from the Dacia civilization. It was on display on the final weekend of a six-month stint when it was stolen.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called the artifacts of “exceptional cultural and historical importance” for Romanian heritage and identity, and that their disappearance had “a strong emotional and symbolic impact on society.”

It was a heist that “even in our most pessimistic dreams, we would not have believed possible,” said the director of Romania’s National History Museum, Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu.

The helmet’s fame and dramatic studded appearance mean it could never easily be sold, raising fears the thieves were after the gold itself. But melting it would reduce the treasure's cultural and historical value. Gold stands at about 85,000 euros ($89,000) per kilo, and the helmet is estimated to weigh slightly less than that.

