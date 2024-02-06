BRUSSELS (AP) — Dutch authorities on Wednesday arrested three suspects after the theft of a priceless ancient golden helmet that is considered a cultural icon of Romania and had been on display in a small museum in the Netherlands. There was no sign that the intricate helmet dating back some 2,500 years had been recovered.

The theft of the helmet and three golden wristbands also on display sent shockwaves through the art world, and devastated Romanian authorities who thought they were loaning the items to a nation where security for museums was paramount.

Dutch police said in a statement that the suspects were being interrogated and "more arrests are not excluded.” They did not elaborate.

It gave a glimmer of hope to the Drents Museum, which has come under criticism, especially from Romania, for not applying sufficient security.