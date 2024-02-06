THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of involvement in a botched art heist at a gallery in the southern Netherlands targeting four valuable Andy Warhol screenprints.

The arrest came days after thieves blew open the door of an art gallery in the town of Oisterwijk last week and stole two works from a famous series of Warhol screen prints of the former queens of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and Swaziland that is now called Eswatini. Two more prints were left, badly damaged, in the street as the thieves fled.

In a brief statement, police did not say if the missing artworks were recovered in a string of raids in Oisterwijk and nearby towns and cities, including one in Belgium. A spokeswoman declined to give any more details.