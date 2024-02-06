NEW YORK (AP) — Cartel leaders Rafael Caro Quintero and Vicente Carrillo Fuentes are set to be arraigned in a U.S. federal court in New York City on Friday, following their surprise transfer from Mexico.

The pair were among 29 Mexican prisoners sent Thursday to eight cities across the U.S.

Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985 and had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Carrillo Fuentes is a former leader of the Juarez drug cartel.

The pair are set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, part of the Eastern District of New York, where Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was previously prosecuted.

The White House, in a statement Friday ahead of the arraignments, called Caro Quintero “one of the most evil cartel bosses in the world.”

“The Trump Administration is declaring these thugs as terrorists, because that is what they are, and demanding justice for the American people," the statement read.

The prisoner handover comes as Mexican officials are in Washington trying to dissuade President Donald Trump from imposing 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports.

In exchange for delaying tariffs, Trump had insisted that Mexico crack down on cartels, illegal immigration and fentanyl production.

Among the others extradited are leading members of the six Mexican organized crime groups recently designated by the Republican administration as “foreign terrorist organizations.”