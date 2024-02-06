KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive drone strike rattled Moscow and its suburbs overnight into Sunday, injuring several people and temporarily halting traffic at some of Russia's busiest airports, officials reported. Meanwhile, a huge nighttime wave of Russian drones targeted Ukraine.

This came after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a pact with North Korea Saturday night, obliging the two countries to provide immediate military aid using “all means” if either is attacked. The agreement marks the strongest link between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War.

Earlier this week, Ukraine reported that its troops engaged for the first time with North Korean units. U.S. officials earlier confirmed the deployment of at least 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia, while Kyiv has repeatedly said the number is far higher. This has fueled concerns of a marked escalation in Moscow's war on Ukraine, and tensions spilling over into the Asia-Pacific.

U.K. estimates Russian troop losses at 700,000

Both Moscow and Kyiv have kept a tight lid on casualty figures since the start of the full-scale war despite regular reports of Russian forces taking huge losses following “human wave” attacks that aim to exhaust Ukrainian defenses.

However, the chief of the U.K. defense staff, Tony Radakin, told the BBC that Russian forces had suffered their worst month of casualties in October since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He said Moscow’s troops suffered an average of 1,500 dead and wounded per day, bringing their total losses in the war to 700,000.

According to Radakin, ordinary Russians were paying “an extraordinary price” for the war, even as a grueling, monthslong Russian offensive in Ukraine’s industrial east continues to eke out gains. He did not say how U.K. officials had calculated the Russian casualty figures.

“There is no doubt that Russia is making tactical, territorial gains and that is putting pressure on Ukraine,” he said. But he added that they were “tiny increments of land,” and Moscow’s mounting defense and security spending was putting an increasing strain on the country.

Radakin insisted that Ukraine’s Western partners should stand by it for “as long as it takes” to beat back Russian aggression, even as allies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have signaled that Kyiv may have to cede territory to seek peace.

Russia is cautiously optimistic about Trump’s forthcoming presidency

On Sunday, the Kremlin’s official spokesman voiced cautious optimism about Trump’s upcoming presidency, saying: “At least he talks about peace. … He does not talk about confrontation.”

“The signals are positive. Trump, during his election campaign, said that he perceives everything through deals, that he can make deals that will lead everyone toward peace,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a briefing.

“He does not talk about a desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, and this favorably distinguishes him from the current (U.S.) administration,” Peskov said.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday insisted that “strong decisions” from Kyiv’s Western partners are needed to stop the “terror” of Russian drone and missile strikes, and secure “reliable peace” for Ukraine.

“The killing of children, the loss of family members cannot simply be forgotten,” Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.