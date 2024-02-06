All sections
WorldMarch 3, 2025

Driver rams car into crowd in western Germany, leaving 1 person dead and others injured

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in the western German city of Mannheim, police said as they asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and remain in their homes.

AP News, Associated Press
Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, Monday March 3, 2025, after a driver driver drove into a group of people in a pedestrian street in Mannheim, killing one person and injuring others, Germany police said. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)(René Priebe/dpa via AP)
A suspect is in custody.

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said that a driver drove into a group of people in Paradeplatz, a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, killing one person.

He said “several” people were injured but police can’t yet specify how many were hurt and how badly they were hurt.

“We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested,” he said. “We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators.”

Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as “a life-threatening deployment situation.”

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianized street in Mannheim, which has a population of 326,000 and lies 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Frankfurt.

Mannheim University Hospital says it has prepared everything for a possible mass casualty incident, German news agency dpa reported. The hospital has implemented its disaster and emergency plan to prepare for the care of the injured.

A total of eight trauma teams have been made available, both for adults and children, dpa reported.

“Postponable operations that had not yet begun were immediately removed from the operation plan in order to create additional operating capacity,” the university hospital told dpa. The capacities in the intensive care units have also been increased.

Authorities pushed an alert on the Katwarn app telling people in Mannheim to avoid the city’s downtown area due to a big police deployment. Katwarn is used by officials to communicate information about major emergencies such as thunderstorms, militant attacks or fires.

