WASHINGTON (AP) — The wealth of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has swelled in part from for-profit health care companies over which he'd wield significant power if confirmed, according to a newly filed government ethics report.

In the filing, the 64-year-old former talk show host pledged to divest from those companies within three months of confirmation and said that until then, he wouldn't participate in any matter that could affect his investments.

Oz's net worth is between $98 million and $332 million, according to an analysis of the disclosure, which lists asset values in ranges but does not give precise dollar figures. Oz shot to fame and made millions off his daytime talk show. His most recent disclosure shows he also holds millions of dollars worth of shares in health insurance, fertility, pharmaceutical and vitamin companies.

Oz said in the filing that he will sell off parts of his significant and diverse investment portfolio, which ranges from retail giants such as Walmart to tech companies such as Apple.

His roster of investments includes up to $5 million in Inception Fertility, a company with a network of fertility clinics; a maximum of $100,000 with pharmaceutical giant AbbVie; and as much as $600,000 with the nation’s largest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group. He also holds up to $5 million with Nvidia, an artificial intelligence company that outfits hospitals.

And his work as an adviser for iHerb, a website that sells health and beauty supplements, has earned Oz as much as $25 million in company stock, which he pledged to forfeit “as soon as practicable but not later than 90 days after confirmation." He indicated he would also resign from his position with the company if confirmed.

His investments touch nearly every aspect of the health care system, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health professor at Georgetown University.

“He has his fingerprints and his financing all over the health care system, from services to artificial intelligence to medical products,” Gostin said. “It seems to me that those conflicts are so intertwined in his and his families finances, I don’t know how he disentangles himself from it all.”